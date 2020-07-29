Backyards and Beyond
Jeff Hage / Monticello Times

The first of two sessions of Backyards & Beyond was held Friday, July 24 at Highline Park in Big Lake, A collaborative program of the City of Big Lake, Sherburne County 4-H, the Big Lake Library and the Spud Fest Committee, the program was offered to youth 5-12 years of age. In the photo above, Colette Koscielniak, Balazden Mueller, and Dashton Mueller work on an art project with a program participant. The next Backyards & Beyond is set for August 6. Participants can register by calling 763-263-6445.  

 

