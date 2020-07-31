The Wright County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing person.
The agency is looking for Tony Conley Perry, age 52. He was reported missing July 9 and was last seen in the area of Howard Lake.
Friends and family of Tony Perry have not seen or heard from his since July 9. They state that it is unlike Perry to not be in contact with friends and family, according to a missing persons report issued by the Minnesota Department of Public Safety.
Perry is Black, is about 5'1" tall, weights about 200 pounds is bald and has brown eyes. Law enforcement, family members and friends are concerned for Perry's well-being, the missing person alert states.
If anyone has seen Tony Perry or knows of his whereabouts, call the Wright County Sheriff's Office tip line at 763-682-7736.
