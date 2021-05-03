At the Capitol, the Minnesota Senate is in a calculating mode of balancing our state’s budget for the next biennium. This includes robust funding for important sectors of our state, all without raising taxes for the people of this state.
Local tax relief is a top priority this year, especially after the difficulties we have all faced throughout the pandemic and civil unrest. The Taxes budget includes important exemptions for the Buffalo Fire Department to retroactively exempt the department from taxes on materials and supplies used in and equipment used for the construction, reconstruction, upgrade, expansion, or remodeling of the fire station. This also includes firefighting, emergency management, public safety training, and other public facilities in the city of Buffalo for equipment purchased between March 31, 2020 and November 1, 2021.
Resources for Minnesota Veterans is also a top priority this year and each year. The State Government budget focuses on initiatives to improve services and programs for this incredibly important group of Minnesotans. Included are programs to expand dental services in veterans’ homes, adult daycare, as well as acknowledging the crisis of suicide and mental health in our veterans by recognizing Veterans Suicide Prevention and Awareness Day. Most notably, the Veterans Restorative Justice Act, which will focus on rehabilitation and recovery if their conditions are treatable, and offenses narrow enough.
As legislation moves to Conference Committees, we are facing just two and a half weeks of Session. We will work with the House of Representatives to find compromise for the good of all Minnesota.
As always, I am available to hear your concerns on not only the issues mentioned, but any other state legislative issue you may have. I encourage you to reach out to my office at Sen.Bruce.Anderson@Senate.MN or by phone at 651-296-5981.
