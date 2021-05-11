On Monday, we voted on a historic bill, SF 1315/HF 1403, which is the only bill in Minnesota's legislative history that has had entirely female authorship with the maximum number of authors in the House and Senate. The maximum number of House authors is 35, and this bill actually had so much support from legislators that I introduced a clone bill, HF 2338, so that more members could sign on. The Senate companion, SF 1315, also has all 5 female authors.
The bill recognizes the importance of life in the womb, and how necessary it is for mothers to have time to bond with their children after birth. HF 1403 and HF 2338 would allow for conditional release for up to a year of an inmate who is up to eight months postpartum, or an inmate who is pregnant for the duration of the pregnancy and up to one year postpartum. This would allow the Department of Corrections Commissioner to release an inmate to community-based programming that provides prenatal or postnatal care, and teaches parenting skills, employment, educational, chemical dependency, or mental health services.
This session is a historic one already, because we have a record number of women serving in the House and Senate. Out of 201 legislators, we have 72 elected women.
Last week, I spoke with KSTP about the organized, well-funded effort to stop now former U of M Regent Michael Hsu from being reelected by the legislature to continue his position on the regent board. A group made up of U of M alumni, former regents, and two former U of M presidents gathered donations from themselves and current regents. They then used these donations to hire lobbyists and political influencers to run a campaign against former regent Hsu to ousted from the board. Hsu was an outspoken voice for accountability and transparency which did not sit well with the other regents. I was personally contacted by a now former Regent Beeson who told me that “Hsu did not get along with the other Regents”. The money and influence was also used to push a full slate of candidates as you can see in this tweet by Dan Wolter, the Chair of the Regent Candidate Advisory Council (RCAC). I believe this demonstrates cause for great concern about the power and influence of U of M insiders on the entire Regent process.
Those that were elected that night were by Congressional District:
- 1st Ruth Johnson
- 4th James Farnsworth – not on their slate
- 6th Kodi Verhalen
- 7th Doug Huebsch
Current Regent Mayeron defended her contributions to the PAC say in a statement, "I have a right as a citizen of the United States to participate in the political process and to donate both time and money in that political process, and I do not think there was anything inappropriate or unethical."
Campaign finance records show former president Eric Kaler donated $10,000 to Maroon and Gold Rising. He also co-signed a public letter with former president Robert Bruininks asking others to contribute to the group.
But on the phone with KSTP5, Kaler downplayed his involvement.
A day after the regent elections, former Governor Arne Carlson and professor Richard Painter, a well-known expert in legal ethics at the U, wrote a letter to Legislative Auditor James Nobles calling for an investigation of the flow of money and support from leaders at the university to Maroon and Gold Rising.
Carlson summed it up when he said, "The best thing that can be said for it is shabby behavior, but that's not acceptable for a public university. We expect the highest standard of ethics and honesty and transparency."
As the Republican Lead on the Higher Education committee, I am committed to ensuring that our public universities are held to that high standard. I too will be urging the OLA to investigate the legality of the involvement of the newly formed Maroon and Gold PAC.
It was revealed this week that Governor Walz wasted COVID funds on things like $100,000 to a non-profit that provides abortion doulas, contracts to New York and DC public relations and political consultants, $50,000 to a non-profit to establish "talking circles", and more. It is clear that the legislature needs to take back oversight over spending and that the governor cannot responsibly spend these funds alone.
Finally, we are still working in each of our respected budget omnibus conference committees to try to come to agreements on the 13 omnibus budget bills. But, we are waiting on agreed upon joint budget targets from House Speaker Hortman and Senate Majority Leader Gazelka. We cannot move forward with any of the budget bills without this agreement. It is looking doubtful that we will have this completed by our constitutional adjournment date of May 17th and it seems all but certain that we will be heading into yet another special session. The sticking points seem to be that the Democrats want more police reform and to raise taxes by over a billion dollars. The Republicans want to offer tax relief including full federal conformity for PPP loans, focus on passing balanced budgets, insist that the Legislature, not the Governor, appropriate the $2.8 billion in Federal monies coming into the State and stand firm that the Governor END his emergency powers.
