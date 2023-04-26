Xcel Energy is ready to help customers who may be struggling with their bills as spring arrives and Minnesota’s Cold Weather Rule ends for the season. For those who may need financial assistance, there are a variety of programs that can help customers in need.
The Cold Weather Rule, which expires April 30, helps protect residential energy customers from electric or gas service disconnections if it affects their primary heating source. The rule runs each year from October 1 – April 30.
“We understand customers occasionally face challenges paying their bills and we have dedicated teams standing by to assist them in finding payment plans which meet their needs,” said Chris Cardenas, vice president, customer care. “Local nonprofit organizations and community action programs may also be able to provide financial assistance, and we are here to help connect customers with these resources. Customers in need should contact us as soon as possible to get help while funds are still available.”
Xcel Energy wants to remind customers that payment assistance programs are available, and the deadline to apply is coming soon. Thousands of people have benefitted from assistance programs throughout the winter and now is a good time for households that are still struggling to find out if they’re eligible. In Minnesota, the deadline to apply for energy assistance is May 31.
The Minnesota Energy Assistance Program pays up to $2,000 towards heat, power, water costs or repairing or replacing a broken heating system for eligible households. For more information, visit mn.gov/EnergyAssistance or call 1-800-657-3710. Income eligible households may also qualify for additional energy efficiency and conservation programs through Xcel Energy.
For more information on energy assistance, affordability programs, payment options and energy saving tips, customers can contact Xcel Energy at 1-800-895-4999 or visit
