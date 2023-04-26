Xcel Energy is ready to help customers who may be struggling with their bills as spring arrives and Minnesota’s Cold Weather Rule ends for the season. For those who may need financial assistance, there are a variety of programs that can help customers in need.

The Cold Weather Rule, which expires April 30, helps protect residential energy customers from electric or gas service disconnections if it affects their primary heating source. The rule runs each year from October 1 – April 30.

