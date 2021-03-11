If a person hits a deer with their vehicle, can they keep the deer? Is it legal to eat road kill?

Answer: 

To answer both of your questions, yes. Law enforcement should issue a “possession permit” any time a person takes a vehicle-killed deer. The permit must stay with the meat as long as any of it remains in possession.

Deer-vehicle crashes peak in the autumn months, but Minnesota’s large deer population makes them a safety hazard on the road year-round. Deer crashes are especially dangerous for motorcyclists - a group which accounted for 17 of the 20 vehicle-deer related deaths over a five year period (2015-2019).

Here are tips to stay safe around deer on the road.

Motorists:

* Don’t swerve to avoid a deer. Swerving can cause you to lose control and travel off the road or into oncoming traffic.

* Drive at safe speeds and always buckle up.

Motorcyclists:

* Avoid night and low-light riding periods.

* A rider’s best response when encountering a deer is to use both brakes for maximum braking and to keep your eyes and head up to improve your chances of keeping the bike up.

* If a crash is imminent and there is enough space to swerve around the deer without leaving the roadway, use maximum braking and just before impact, attempt a swerve in the opposite direction the deer is traveling.

* Riders are encouraged to wear full face helmets and full protective gear to prevent injury or death in a crash.

* High visibility gear can assist other driver’s in seeing you better, whether it’s while making an evasive maneuver to avoid a deer or lying on the roadway after hitting a deer.

