On May 20 at approximately 2:12 a.m., Sergeant Tom Kucala stopped a vehicle for an equipment violation. The driver’s license was determined to be cancelled. As Sergeant Kucala was speaking to the occupants he observed a torch lighter in the vehicle, which is commonly used to smoke methamphetamine.
Sergeant Kucala asked the driver for consent to search the vehicle. She consented to the search and signed the consent form. The front seat passenger, Jon Belker (Age 29, Bloomington,MN) and the back seat passenger, Ryan Johnson (Age 28, Unknown) exited the vehicle and the vehicle was searched.
In the glovebox, a black bandana wrapped around a long glass pipe, with suspected methamphetamine residue, was found. On the rear passenger’s seat, a pill bottle containing three straws and a razor blade was found.
The occupants were allowed to return to the vehicle. In the grass, approximately 10 feet from where they were standing, a small plastic container was found that contained a crystal substance. The substance field tested positive for methamphetamine and weighed 1.0 gram.
The occupants were separated. Belker stated Johnson told him he tossed the methamphetamine. The squad video was reviewed, and it appeared Johnson had thrown the container in the ditch.
Johnson was placed under arrest. He became combative and told officers he would kill them. Johnson pulled away and kicked while officers tried to handcuff him. Johnson was brought to the ground. While on the ground, Johnson kicked Officer Tyler Hecht in the back and bit Trooper Milles on his hand. Johnson was eventually brought under control and placed in the squad car.
Johnson stated Belker had methamphetamine in the vehicle in a wooden box with dog ashes. Belker had earlier claimed the box was his while the vehicle was being searched. He was concerned for the box and did not want it to fall from the roof of the vehicle. The box was unscrewed and searched. Two small baggies of suspected methamphetamine were found inside a cigarette box that was located underneath the bag of ashes. The suspected methamphetamine was field tested positive for methamphetamine and weighed 4.8 grams.
In a Mirandized statement, Johnson state he saw Belker put the methamphetamine into the urn.
In a Mirandized statement, Belker admitted the box was his, but he was unaware methamphetamine was inside.
Johnson was charged by criminal complaint with; Felony - 5th Degree Possession of Narcotics, Gross Misdemeanor - 4th Degree Assault to a Peace Officer, and Misdemeanor - Obstruct Legal Process with Force.
Belker was charged by criminal complaint with; Felony - 5th Degree Possession of Narcotics.
