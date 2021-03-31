A Fridley man was behind bars March 21 after initially eluding officers following a high speed chase on the city’s north side.
According to Big Lake Police, Bryant Garth II, age 25, was pulled over at about 3 a.m. on March 21 for having illegally tinted windows on his vehicle.
After making numerous illegal lane changes, Garth pulled into a gas station, where he was approached by Big Lake officers.
While speaking to Garth, an officer detected the odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle.
Garth stated there was no marijuana in the vehicle, but he had been with people that were smoking marijuana earlier in the day. Garth was advised by the officer that his vehicle would be searched, according to a police department release. Garth responded by putting the vehicle into drive. He drove off at a very high rate of speed, squealing tires while exiting the gas station parking lot.
Officers pursued Garth north on Lake Street. At Glenwood Avenue, Garth missed a turn, lost control of the vehicle, and drove down an embankment.
Garth fled on foot, jumped a fence and disappeared from the sight of officers.
Garth was later seen by officers on Eagle Lake Road after a perimeter had been established. Upon seeing police, Garth again fled on foot. After pursuing Garth for some time, police made the decision to terminate the search.
About four hours after police first confronted Garth, at about 7:15 a.m., police observed a vehicle parked near the intersection of Washington Avenue and Eagle Lake Road where Garth had last been seen.
A woman was driving the car and told officers the vehicle had broken down and she was waiting on a ride. Less than a minute later, an officer observed the vehicle leave and go south on Eagle Lake Road.
An officer initiated a traffic stop and observed Garth exit the passenger side of the vehicle. Once again, Garth fled on foot, according to the police department.
Garth was apprehended a short time later.
Garth was taken into custody and transported to the Sherburne County Jail. He was charged with a felony count of fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle, a misdemeanor count of fleeing a peace officer by a means other than a motor vehicle, driving after suspension, and possession of a small amount of marijuana.
