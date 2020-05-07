May is Older Americans Month and the national theme this year is, “Make your Mark.” This theme was selected to encourage and celebrate countless contributions that older adults make to our communities. Their time, experience, and talents benefit family, peers, and neighbors every day. The quote below is from the Proclamation on Older Americans Month, 2020:
“Older Americans are cherished and invaluable members of our society, deserving our utmost respect, gratitude, and admiration. During Older Americans Month, we pause to draw upon the wisdom, spirit, and experience older adults bring to our families, our communities, and our Nation. We also recognize that during this time of crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic, we can persevere and prevail by emulating the resolve, tenacity, and determination of America’s more experienced individuals who have endured and overcome life’s most challenging times. Older Americans have built our economy, defended our freedom, and shaped our Nation’s character. They have raised families and dedicated themselves to improving the quality of life for future generations.”
You are indeed an amazing group and I am honored to be able to work with and for you!
Speaking of amazing, in last week’s article I asked if people could make and donate masks for people to wear during this pandemic and some amazing folks responded. Thanks go out to the following people for making and donating masks: Kathy Hage and her staff at AmericInn by Wyndham St. Cloud, Theresa Bourgeois and her granddaughters Riley and Raegan, and Claire Spohnholtz and her daughter Sonya. And even more amazing is that these wonderful people are making more masks for us! We were able to provide masks for our HOME workers and their clients, to help keep them safe. If you need a mask, call the center at 763-295-2000. Please leave a message if I don’t answer and I will call you back.
And please remember to give me a call if you need supplies and are unable to get them. We want to make sure you stay safe and have the items you need to stay at home.
If you want something fun and a little bit challenging to do at home, go on the senior center’s Facebook page and print the May Trivia Contest sheet. Complete it, mail it to the senior center by May 27 (505 Walnut Street, Suite 3), and the winner will receive a roll of toilet paper!! Just kidding, but the winner will receive $10. Anyone age 55 and better is welcome to participate and if more than one person has all the answers correct, I will randomly choose the winning sheet. If you do not have Internet and would like a May Trivia Contest sheet, let me know and I will mail you one.
I hope you are staying in touch with people as best you can thru phone calls, email, social media, letters, video conferencing, etc. As the weather turns nicer maybe you can chat with your neighbors porch to porch, or driveway to driveway. I really believe that it is more important than ever to stay socially connected with people you care about.
I would like to wish all you moms a Happy Mother’s Day! Stay safe and healthy, my friends.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.