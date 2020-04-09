Safe Communities of Wright County was one of the first organizations in Minnesota to conduct a public awareness campaign on the most common contributing factor to crashes which is distracted driving. When considering the number one cause of death among young people is vehicle crashes, the need to raise awareness on distracted driving was paramount. Distracted driving includes talking with passengers, eating/drinking, talking on a cell phone/texting, electronic devices, navigational systems, putting on make-up, listening to music, reading, adjusting the sound system or even daydreaming. Distracted/inattentive driving is now a major factor in crashes resulting in injury/death and accounts for 25% of all crashes annually. We encourage parents to share this article with their driving children.
At any given time throughout the day, approximately 660,000 drivers are using their cell phones to call or text while driving. In the U.S. nearly 390,000 injuries and 4000 deaths occur every year because of distracted driving/cell phone calling/texting. At just 55 mph the average text has your eyes off the road for the length of a football field. That is scary. A recent survey showed 35% of teens admit texting while driving, 21% of teen drivers involved in fatal crashes were distracted by their cell phones and distracted driving causes more than 58% of teen car crashes.
In 2018, Minnesota law enforcement cited 10,000 drivers for illegally texting while driving which is a 30% increase over 2017. In Minnesota the new hands-free cellphone law took effect on August 1, 2019 and in the first five months there have been approximately 10,000 citations issued by law enforcement for violating the new law.
We as a society have to do better. Why? In Minnesota distracted driving contributed to more than 60,000 crashes between 2014 and 2018. Sadly, between this same time period, an average 45 deaths and 204 life-changing injuries happened every year. These numbers are unacceptable. If we want to save lives and protect people from serious injuries we must put our phones down. Distracted driving is overtaking the number of crashes caused by alcohol use.
I would caution you that talking on a cellphone with a hands-free device while driving is just as distracting and dangerous as a conversation using a hand-held phone. It is the conversation, not the technology that is the most distracting. When talking on a phone, you use the same brain activity that is used to navigate a car on the road. When you’re paying attention to sound and conversation instead of the road, that part of the brain that helps you see is decreased. It doesn’t matter how many hands are on the wheel if you’re not paying attention to the road.
Most of us would agree that drunk driving is not socially acceptable but many don’t view distracted driving the same. A recent survey found 77% of adults and 55% of teenagers say they can “easily manage” texting and driving. Who are they kidding? Until we change the way we view distracted driving, until we look at the texting driver the way we look at the drunk driver, more families will grieve the loss of a loved one as a result of a senseless distracted driving crash.
Multi-tasking is alright for home or office but should not take place in a car while driving. You’re responsible for your safety, those in your car and you owe a duty of care to those upon the roadway. You’re the captain of the ship. It is a huge responsibility. We want you to arrive safely. Give the task of driving your undivided attention.
Safe Communities of Wright County’s mission is to reduce traffic crashes in the Wright County area in order to minimize injuries and fatalities. Stay safe. Be smart. Put the odds back in your favor. Give driving your full attention and buckle-up. Remember, if you’re distracted, how do you make a life-changing split-second decision?
