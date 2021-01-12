The City of Monticello is inviting its residents to apply for a vacant seat on the Monticello City Council. Applications will be accepted online at www.ci.monticello.mn.us/employment through Wednesday, January 20.

The volunteer position will serve the two remaining years of a four-year term, which was vacated by Lloyd Hilgart, who was elected mayor in the Nov. 3, 2020 election.

The City Councils role is to fashion policies that determine the communitys present and future well-being.

The role of an individual council member includes:

  • Attendance and participation at bi-monthly City Council meeting and special workshops.

  • Serving on assigned boards and commissions.

  • Voting on matters of importance brought forward to the City Council.

    Minimum Qualifications:

  • Must be 21 or older.

  • Reside in the City of Monticello for at least 30 days.

  • Meeting voting eligibility requirements.

Compensation for the volunteer position is $600 per month.

