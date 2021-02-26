On Thursday, Feb. 25, the Minnesota Senate passed SF 1 on the Senate Floor, which gives businesses individual authority to create and implement safety preparedness plans so they can open safely. With each business having different needs and wants for their customers and staff, it is important to allow them the opportunity to do what works for them.
“Minnesotans are self-sufficient people,” Senator Bruce Anderson (R-Buffalo) said Thursday, “and they do not need one man in St. Paul telling them if, when, or how they can run their businesses. One-size-fits-all policy does not work in a state like Minnesota with diverse needs.”
Small businesses are a vital part of Minnesota’s economy and communities. They are run by our friends, family members, and neighbors, and they have been crushed over the past year. The losses in small businesses across the state will have irreparable damage to not only our economy, but the livelihood of many community members.
SF 1 brings power back to where it belongs, to the people.
Minnesota’s economy has suffered dramatically since the beginning of the pandemic and resulting lockdowns. The Minneapolis Federal Reserve reports that employment is down 8% from the previous year and that labor force participation down from pre-pandemic levels. Unemployment also remains above pre-pandemic levels at 4.4% in December 20 vs. 3.3% in December 19.
The pandemic has been particularly severe for small businesses and Minnesota’s hospitality industry. The National Federation of Independent Businesses reported that 1 in 5 small business owners was at risk of closing due to economic conditions. Additionally, nearly 100 restaurants permanently closed in the Twin Cities metro in 2020. More than half of restaurants report they face insolvency in the next few months if things don’t improve.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.