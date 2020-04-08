To the Monticello Community,
The past few weeks have been a sudden reminder that our lives are a delicate balancing act. A disruption to our routine quickly reminds us how many people, services, and places we rely on in our daily lives. During this pandemic, we’re eternally grateful to the essential employees who continue to provide the services we rely on most. Our community owes you a great debt of gratitude.
For many of the rest of us, our lives and routines have come to a screeching halt. At a time like this, we’re reminded that an important priority is balancing our mental and physical health, while being mindful of the well-being of others. It’s a task that has grown tougher in recent weeks.
Without normal access to fitness centers, sporting events, and large gatherings, it is more important than ever that we take advantage of the outdoors as a resource to bring balance to our physical, mental, and community health.
With that in mind, we want to keep as many outdoor recreation spaces open as possible - but we need your help to make sure we can do that safely. We urge everyone to follow these guidelines to help slow the spread of the virus:
● Stay away from public places if you are sick
● Play in open spaces with your immediate family only
● Bring your own games and activities from home
● Maintain a minimum 6-foot distance from other people when enjoying parks & trails
It is extremely important that we all follow these recommendations, but equally important that we don’t allow them to limit our outdoor fun. Now is the time to get creative and discover new adventures in our local parks and outdoor spaces!
We’ve collected a variety of ideas to help get you started, and we want to see what you come up with next! Use your imagination to create safe, healthy outdoor activities and share them with us on social media using the hashtag #MontiMagicMovement!
We can’t wait to see where your creativity takes you!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.