The Court Administration Office of the 10th Judicial District located in Buffalo at the Wright County Government Center wants to inform residents that there is an alternative to bringing large document packets to its office.
Most of the documents people are bringing to the Government Center are thin and can easily fit in the drop box at the front entrance – primarily license tab renewals or two- or three-page documents for various departments. However, when it comes to items like a divorce filing, which is typically numerous pages, it is too big to fit in the front entrance drop box. If one gets forced through, it blocks access to other correspondence being dropped off after it.
In response to that issue, security at the Government Center has placed an Amnesty Box that can accommodate large paper filings has been placed near the entrance to Court Administration on the second floor of the Government Center. The box can only be used for packets being delivered to court administration. If you have a filing that you need to get to Court Administration, the public doors are still open during regular business hours (8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.) and those document packets can be placed in the locked secure Amnesty Box.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.