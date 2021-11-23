by Pam Loidolt
MONTICELLO Senior Center
I had the most pleasant surprise last week - the senior center was presented with a $3,000 donation from American Legion Post 260. Yes, $3,000, totally out of the blue! How awesome! Thank you, American Legion members, for the incredible financial support you showed our senior center. How awesome!
The American Legion did something else awesome for us that I mentioned in last week’ article. Starting December 1st, Wednesday meals will be provided by the Legion, and we thank the members and staff for partnering with us for our Dinner Program. We also appreciated Chin Yuen for providing meals on Tuesdays, VFW Post 8731 for providing meals on Thursdays, and Cornerstone Café for providing meals on Fridays. We have such a supportive community here in Monticello! The cost is just $4 per meal and people age 55+ and spouse regardless of age are welcome to participate. People do have to sign up for the meals at least one business day in advance by noon, as we need to get the meal count to the restaurant. You can call us at 763-295-2000 to sign up for meals.
You can call the HOME Program if you need help with chores around your house. The senior center’s HOME Program can assist older adults with maintenance and cleaning both indoors and out. Help is available on a sliding fee scale with housekeeping, minor repair services, painting, snow removal, etc. All staff take precautions to ensure safety. These services are available for residents in Monticello and several surrounding communities. Contact Joe Kaul, HOME Program coordinator, at 763-416-7969 for more information.
Speaking of the HOME Program, more snow removal workers are needed. The pay is $20 per hour, and each driveway is a one-hour minimum. Most of the driveways they are asked to clear take less than an hour, but the person removing snow will still be paid for an entire hour when it does take less time. If you are interested or know someone who may be, call Joe Kaul at 763-416-7969.
Volunteers are needed to help provide free tax assistance to low and moderate income persons. There are a variety of volunteer roles, including tax preparers, client facilitators, those who can provide technical and management assistance, and interpreters. Every level of experience is welcome. Volunteer tax preparers complete tax preparation training and IRS certification. To learn about the volunteer opportunities, visit aarpfoundation.org/taxaide or call 1-888-687-2277. AARP Foundation Tax-Aide is offered in coordination with the IRS.
We are offering you an opportunity to come and listed to some festive Christmas music. The Annandale Area Community Band will perform a Christmas concert in the Monticello Community Center Mississippi Room on Wednesday, December 1 at 7 p.m. This concert is sure to put you in the Christmas spirit. There is no charge to attend, and refreshments will be served. You do not have to sign up in advance and people of all ages are welcome.
People do need to sign up in advance to get their toenails clipped at the senior center. Wright County Public Health nurses will be at our center on December 7 and 28 to assist people age 60+ with toenail clipping. Appointments are required and can be made by calling Patty Larson at 763-682-7460. There is a $15 charge for this service.
The senior center Book Club will be meeting on Wednesday, December 8 at 9:30 a.m. to discuss the book they read and to pick up the new one. New members are always welcome. The Book Club has reached a milestone that I will talk about in next week’s newspaper article.
We will be hosting the Silver Snookers billiards team from the Elk River Senior Activity Center on Wednesday, December 8. This team pool tournament will begin at 9 a.m. and we hope our team, the Cue Masters, come out the winners! Jim Weisner was the winner of the last cribbage tournament, with Larry Damann coming in second place, and Loren Heckmann third. Last week’s euchre tournament winner was Ann Ramerth. Marv Kuechle came in second place and Roger Harwarth third.
I want to mention again that the senior center will be closed on November 25 and 26 for the Thanksgiving holiday. I hope you have a good one!
Activities the week of Nov. 19-26:
Fri. – 8 a.m. ceramics; 10 a.m. women’s pool, Guided Autobiography class; noon Thanksgiving dinner; 1 p.m. euchre tournament
Sat. – 8-11 a.m. center open
Mon. – 8 a.m. ceramics, Pickleball; 9 a.m. cribbage tournament; 12:30 p.m. Legal Aid (by appt. only); 12:30 p.m. bridge tournament; 1 p.m. Movie Monday
Tues. – 8 a.m. Pickleball; 9 a.m. defensive driving class, Tech Support (by appt. only); 10:15 a.m. line dancing; 10:30 a.m. choir; noon dinner; 1 p.m. Hand and Foot
Wed. – 8 a.m. ceramics; 11 a.m. Bible Study; noon dinner; 1 p.m. 500
Thurs. – senior center closed
Fri. – senior center closed
Dinner Menu the week of November 22:
Mon. – no dinner today
Tues. – beef with broccoli, egg roll, fried rice, fortune cookie
Wed. – chicken cordon bleu, rice, glazed carrots, dinner roll
Thurs. – senior center closed
Fri. – senior center closed
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.