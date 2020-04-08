Generous donors from across Minnesota and western Wisconsin have already donated more than 200,000 pieces of personal protective equipment (PPE) since Allina Health first put out the call for donations on March 21. Today Allina Health is extending its call for donated PPE. The initial request was to have expired on April 5.
“As we prepare for the anticipated surge of coronavirus patients, we are doing everything we can to ensure adequate supplies of personal protective equipment to protect the safety of our employees and patients,” said Allina Health President and CEO, Dr. Penny Wheeler. “We are very grateful for the generosity and expressions of support from the community. We anticipate our needs for donations will continue throughout the course of this pandemic so have extended the call for donations.”
What we need
Allina Health is accepting a wide variety of PPE including:
- factory-made N95 and ear loop masks
- hand-sewn ear loop masks (instructions for hand-sewn masks are online here)
- headbands with three secure buttons per side (used to attach an ear loop mask for ear protection)
- surgical mask strap extenders, including those made with 3D printers
- isolation gowns
- Nitrile exam gloves
- PAPR and CAPR
- PAPR hood/shroud
- safety glasses/goggles
- face shields, including those made with 3D printers
- must extend 3 inches below chin to cover mask/respirator
- front is clear plastic and fastens in the back
- shoe covers
- commercial disinfectants including Quat-based sanitizers, bleach and hydrogen peroxide-based disinfectants and unopened disinfectant wipes
Donations can be dropped off at most Allina Health hospitals, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Donors are asked to bring their donations into the respective buildings.
- Abbott Northwestern Hospital, Minneapolis, Courage Kenny Rehabilitation Institute entrance on the mall (enter mall from 28th Street), near help desk
- Abbott Northwestern Hospital – West Health, Plymouth, Emergency Department entrance
- Buffalo Hospital, main hospital entrance
- Cambridge Medical Center, main clinic and Emergency Department entrance, behind registration desk
- District One Hospital, Faribault, main entrance
- Mercy Hospital - Mercy Campus, Coon Rapids, Mercy Specialty Center main entrance, inside the Pharmacy on right
- New Ulm Medical Center, clinic entrance
- Owatonna Hospital, Emergency Department entrance
- Regina Medical Center, Hastings, north entrance
- River Falls Area Hospital, main entrance
- St. Francis Regional Medical Center, Shakopee, Emergency Department entrance
- United Hospital, St. Paul, main hospital entrance, behind visitor screening table/check-in
- Courage Kenny Rehabilitation, Golden Valley, main entrance
Donations can also be mailed to:
Allina Health Central Warehouse
Attention: Supply Donations
2800 10th Ave. S.
Minneapolis, MN 55407
We request that all donated items be in their original packaging with the exception of hand-sewn masks. After collection, Allina Health Supply Chain and Infection Prevention experts will review and properly prepare supplies before they are deployed to caregivers, patients or visitors across Allina Health systems.
We continue to welcome cards and notes of gratitude to share with our staff along with donations.
Caring For Caregivers Fund
In addition to donating PPE, our neighbors have asked for more ways to help. The role of front line caregivers and all those who make our essential services possible has never been more crucial. We all want to keep our critical team members in their roles, doing what they do best. With your support, the Caring for Caregivers Fund will help cover mortgage or rent expenses, car payments, child care and utility expenses, and other financial hardships that may arise as our team members give their full attention to caring for those who are seriously ill.
Details on how to donate to the Caring For Caregivers Fund can be found online at https://donate.allina.com/home-page/caring-for-caregivers.
Food Donations
We’ve heard from many individuals and businesses that wish to donate food to Allina Health staff members. We appreciate that generosity during this challenging time. To protect our staff we have set food donation guidelines. Find details on how to donate food online and help us keep our staff members, patients and community members healthy by accommodating our requests for safe donations.
