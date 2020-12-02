Things continue to go well at the senior center and our participants are doing an extremely good job following our safety protocol. Since the community center is closed as per the governor’s orders, people will need to enter the senior center thru door number 7 – this is the door by the pool tables. People do have to call in advance for all activities, 763-295-2000, and wearing masks is required the entire time they are in the center. Also please keep in mind that the senior center open status could change without notice.
When paying senior center bills, I have sure noticed that without the income of our four annual fundraisers this year our checking account balance has gone down considerably. The recent donations from three families has helped bring that balance back up a bit. Thanks goes to Jim Miller, Bill and Taffy Fair, and Paul and Dianne Klein for their generous donations to our center.
Someone skilled in technology is donating her time to help older adults with their smartphones, tablets, laptops, Zoom, etc. Mary comes to our senior center on Tuesday mornings to provide this valuable service. Just give us a call at 763-295-2000 to schedule a time to meet with her and be sure to bring your electronic device with you to your appointment. This is a free service and you can call me if you have questions.
Call the center if you would like to come to the Christmas dinner and party on December 18. Dinner will be served at noon, followed by accordion music. The cost is $7 per person and space is limited. The catered meal includes a ham sandwich, pasta salad, pickle, dessert, and beverage. Door prizes will be given away, and everyone will receive a festive treat.
You can call the center to sign up to come to our Tasty Tuesday events. The December 8 meal includes lasagna, lettuce salad, and garlic bread. On December 15, back by popular demand, we will serve sloppy joes, chips, and a pickle. All meals are served with a dessert and bottle of water. People do need to sign up for each meal at least one day in advance by 10 a.m. and can do that by calling us as 763-295-2000. The cost is $5 per meal and we ask that you bring a check or exact payment when you come to eat. The meals will be safely served from 11:30 a.m. to noon in the large community center Mississippi Room.
The monthly Virtual Memory Café will be safely held at our center on December 16 at 1:30 p.m., or you can choose to participate from your home. Virtual Memory Cafe experience is a safe and comfortable online place where caregivers and their loved ones with memory loss can participate together in a creative activity while socializing with others via Zoom. This month features a fun Christmas project. We want to extend an invitation for you and your loved one to be part of this amazing group. If you need help setting up Zoom or learning how to connect to a Zoom meeting, no worries – our HOME program is happy to help. Please contact the senior center to register. You can call me for more information, 763-295-2000.
You can also give us a call if you want to come to the next Book Club get together on Thursday, December 10. The group will safely meet at 9:30 a.m. to discuss the book they read and to pick up the new one.
If you would like to get your blood pressure checked, plan on coming to the center on December 8. Ali, a nurse from St. Benedict’s Senior Community, will be at our center from 11 a.m. to noon to provide this free service. Just call us at 763-295-2000 to let us know you are coming.
Becky, a social worker with Senior Community Services (the same nonprofit agency I work for) will be at our center on Wednesday, December 9 to facilitate our Caregiver Support Group from 1:30-3 p.m. This group offers both support and education and is intended for non-professional caregivers. Please give us a call if you plan to attend.
Five sheets turned in had all the answers correct for the November Trivia Contest and they were from Jeanne Christy, Krisie Garvin, Karen Hanson, Paul & Dianne Klein, and Marlene Petersen. Krisie’s name was randomly drawn as the winner of $10. You can pick up a copy of the December Trivia Contest at the senior center or access it on the center’s Facebook page or website, monticelloseniorcenter.org.
I want to end this week’s article with a request… This year we don’t need participants to donate coffee, but we have another idea. As I mentioned earlier in this article, the senior center wasn’t able to host any fundraisers in 2020 and as a result lost thousands of dollars. In lieu of donating coffee, please consider giving the center the money that you would have spent on the coffee. Thanks!
