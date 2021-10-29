The Minnesota Department of Transportation is excited to announce that all four lanes of Highway 10 concrete road surface between Xenia Avenue and Lowell Avenue are now open through Elk River.
Eastbound Highway 10 has been down to one lane of traffic since April and reopened to two lanes on Oct. 26. Motorists can expect periodic lane closures as crews install and time new signal systems in late-November.
“I’m grateful for the public’s patience. The project turned out great,” shared Construction Project Manager Rob Abfalter. “We're really close to having it done. Unfortunately, the steel poles for the new signal systems are on back order and we're waiting for those. Currently, materials are scheduled to be delivered mid-November. At that time, the contractor will install the new signal systems," he explained.
Throughout the seven-month $12.1 million construction project, crews:
- Reconstructed the Highway 10 road surface, shoulders, turn lanes and adjacent entrances
- Installed new dual left-turn lanes on eastbound Highway 10 to Proctor Avenue/Sherburne County Road 1
- Constructed a new multi-use trail along eastbound Highway 10 from Simonet Drive to Lowell Avenue
- Upgraded the intersections access and signal systems at Proctor Avenue/County Road 1 and Upland Avenue
The project provides a smoother road surface and improved motorist and pedestrian access and safety along one mile of Highway 10.
In spring 2022, MnDOT will partner with the city of Elk River and Sherburne County to construct the multi-year Highway 169 freeway project between Highway 10/101 and 197th Avenue. To learn more about the 169 Redefine project or to sign up for email updates, visit, https://www.dot.state.mn.us/d3/elkriverfreeway/.
For more information on projects in central Minnesota, visit www.mndot.gov/d3/projects or follow us on Facebook, at www.facebook.com/groups/MnDOTcentral. For real-time travel information anywhere in Minnesota, call 5-1-1 or visit 511mn.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.