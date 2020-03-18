Working in concert with the Minnesota Department of Health and other health care providers in Minnesota and Wisconsin, Allina Health is making adjustments to our coronavirus (COVID-19) testing procedures to conserve resources for the most critically ill patients and for the safety of our staff.
This means that effective immediately, no outpatient testing for COVID-19 will be performed in Allina Health clinics, Urgent Cares, Everyday Clinics and Emergency Departments. Patients who require hospitalization may still be tested. In addition to the most critically ill, our health care providers will continue to have access to testing, if needed.
If you believe you need urgent clinical assessment for COVID-19, please continue to isolate yourself at home and complete our free online COVID-19 screening interview. It's available 24/7 and takes about 15 minutes to complete. An Allina Health Everyday Online provider will review your information and email you with next steps.
Allina Health is taking other steps to conserve resources and protect our staff. Those steps include:
- Implementing further visitor restrictions across Allina Health. Beginning Wednesday, March 18, Allina Health will restrict all visitors across our system, with compassionate exemptions available.
- Cancelling classes and events;
- Suspending all non-essential/non-urgent visits in clinics until further notice. Some visits may be converted to a virtual visit when appropriate;
- Going to an urgency ranking system in all of our hospitals for elective surgeries and procedural areas.
Beginning today surgical and procedural leaders and surgeons are making decisions about which currently scheduled and future elective surgery cases will proceed and which cases will be canceled and rescheduled for a later time. It does NOT mean that all surgeries are being canceled. Impacted patients will be contacted about their specific situation. The surgical and various procedure area changes will affect all of our facilities across Allina Health.
Allina Health remains focused on all aspects of the response in the communities we serve and are making changes as the situation continues to rapidly evolve. Our priority remains keeping our staff and patients safe. While we understand that these changes may be challenging to the public, we are taking all necessary steps to ensure that we can protect our staff and safely provide care for all those who need it. Flattening the curve by practicing good hygiene and social distancing, including staying home as much as possible remains the best response that we have to preserve our resources for those who need it the most. Our continued promise is to update our staff and patients on the latest information as it becomes available.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.