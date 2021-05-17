As we all know, according to Governor Walz’s plan, starting May 28 there will be no capacity or physical distancing limits. That means we will not have to limit the number of people participating in senior center activities based on government mandates. That also means more activities can re-sume since people will not have to stay six feet apart. The senior center Board of Directors decided that card games will resume on June 1st and here is the schedule for organized play: 500 – Wednesdays at 1 p.m.; Bridge – Mondays and Thursdays at 1 p.m.; Cribbage – Mondays at 9:30 a.m.; Euchre – Fridays at 1 p.m.; Hand and Foot – Tuesdays at 1 p.m. Yahtzee will continue on Tuesdays at 10 a.m. and bingo on Thursdays at 11 a.m.
And we also all know that Governor Walz lifted the mask mandate and therefore in accordance with the new guidance from the CDC and the Minnesota Department of Health, masks are no longer required inside city buildings or outside for fully vaccinated people. Face masks remain recommended but not required for people who are not vaccinated. The senior center Board of Di-rectors decided to adopt the city’s mask policy and therefore masks will not be required to be worn in the senior center. Please keep in mind that some people coming to the center may have chosen not to get the COVID vaccine.
Some people have been asking when we will start our dinner program again. There are a number of things that we need to get in order before we can start, and we are very excited to be getting closer. Heeding recommendations from the CDC, the MN Dept. of Health, city of Monticello, and Senior Community Services, our Board of Directors will evaluate and decide which activities will be added to the schedule when. To be continued - stay tuned!
Our Tasty Tuesday events will continue to be held in the community center Mississippi Room. The meals are served from 11:30 a.m. to noon. Please sign up at the senior center at least one day in advance by 10 a.m., 763-295-2000. The cost is $5 per meal and includes dessert and bottle of water. Here is the upcoming menu: May 25 – hot dog, beans, pickle; June 1 – pork roast, mashed potatoes, gravy, vegetable, dinner roll (catered by VFW Post 8731); June 22 – meatloaf, mashed potatoes, vegetable, dinner roll (catered by Russell’s on the Lake); June 29 – sloppy jo, potato sal-ad, chips. Hope to see you at Tasty Tuesdays!
We also hope to see you when we show one of Doug Ohman’s pre-recorded presentations at the center as he takes you on a virtual tour through the eyes of the immigrants. What drew them to the North Star state? Where did they settle? Doug will highlight stories and history from many of the immigrant groups that made this their home. You can watch this program on the community center big screen on Wednesday, May 26 at 1:30 p.m. Advance registration is required, and you can call us at 763-295-2000 to sign up. This and more of Doug’s presentations can be accessed on the monticelloseniorcenter.org website (click on “Virtual Programs”).
Wright County Public Health nurses will be at our center on Wednesday, June 23 to assist people age 60+ with toenail cutting. Call Shelley at 763-238-7465 to schedule an appointment. There is a $15 charge for this service. This is such a beneficial service, and we really get a good turnout at our center.
We have been getting good turnouts for our River City Riders weekly bike rides. The group rides on Thursday mornings. You can stop by the senior center to pick up printed details of their up-coming trips. You can also contact me to add your name to the group email list, as details specific to each ride are emailed to the group in advance.
We recently received a nice surprise in the mail. The Liberty Paper Community Involvement Team sent the senior center a check for $300 to “help fund the services and support you pro-vide.” Isn’t that great? This donation was made on behalf of all team members at Liberty Pa-per and DreamWorks Coating Solutions, located in Becker. Part of their mission is to be a shin-ing example of corporate citizenship. They sure did so by making this donation and we thank them!
I had to hold off getting our June newsletter to the publisher due to not knowing the implications of governor Walz’s executive orders. I did get it submitted, but later in the month than usual. So hopefully by the time you read this article, the paper copies of the June newsletter will be available for you to pick up. You can also access the monthly newsletter when it becomes available on our website, monticelloseniorcenter.org, or on our Facebook page.
I hope you can get outside and enjoy the sunshine and fresh air.
