uperintendents, like parents, aren’t supposed to have favorite classes (or children).
Superintendents, like parents, sometimes still do.
For as long as I have the privilege of being superintendent in this wonderful school community, there is no question that the Class of 2022 will remain one of my absolute favorite groups of people.
It helps, certainly, that highlights with this group stretch all the way back to when you were bright-eyed, adorable kindergarten students walking into Pinewood Elementary for the first time. And don’t worry, Mr. Dockendorf has assured me the kindergartners at Little Mountain Elementary were just as cute back in 2009-10 when we were fortunate to be kindergarten principals for this class.
I feel so fortunate to have been able to watch this group of students grow and blossom over the last 13 years in the Monticello School District. Through each challenge, I’ve seen perseverance, growth, and eventual triumph. In the face of tribulations, I’ve found this to be a group that pulls together rather than pushes apart. Maybe COVID-19 and the separation that the pandemic forced on us has played an influencing factor, but in all of my years of education, I’m not sure I’ve ever seen a more inclusive and cohesive senior class of students.
I will be forever proud of the relationships this group has developed and of the work that you have all done to make our school community a more welcoming place for all. By and large, you stand up for each other, respect each other’s differences, and value the strengths in those around you. You know a good cause when you see one, and you put the work in to benefit those around you - including to the tune of more than $12,000 raised by a Polar Plunge to benefit Special Olympics.
Today, I ask you to carry the same mindset and the same values forward as you move into your post-secondary venture. Whether you are headed to a university, employment, trade school, a foreign adventure, or wherever your plans may take you, these same values - perseverance, passion, grit, curiosity and open-mindedness - will serve you well as you stake out a life of success and joy.
Keep in mind also that your success does not have to look like someone else’s success. Your joy does not have to look like anyone else’s joy. And perhaps most importantly, your path does not have to look like anyone else’s path. No matter which direction you are venturing from here, whether it be a paved highway or the road less traveled, know that those skills and values will carry you to success. Find what you are passionate about, and chase it. When it gets hard, stay with it. Ask questions, and lean into the strengths of those around you. Take risks and be unafraid, but be smart and avoid some of the unnecessary mistakes that can make your life more challenging and painful than it needs to be, an area, where as I’ve shared with you, I can speak from experience. Like any person that cares about you, as I so greatly do, I want the best for you, including better than I sometimes did for myself at your age.
Lastly, always remember that everyone around you has their own story, their own struggles, their own triumphs, and their own knowledge that you can learn from. Continue to treat the world as you’ve treated each other these past 13 years, and the world will be yours. Go make it better, just as you’ve done here.
With Love,
Superintendent Eric Olson
