Santa Claus, his merry elf, and children from across Wright County were getting into the Christmas spirit Saturday, Dec. 5 at Bertram Chain of Lakes Regional Park in Monticello. Wright County Parks and Recreation, the Monticello Community Center and Liberty Bank sponsored the social-distancing visit with Santa Claus on a platform overlooking the beautiful winter scene above Long Lake. COVID-19 guidelines were adhered to, with no sitting on Santa’s lap and visits with Santa conducted from six feet apart. Professional family photos and goodie bags were provided to all who pre-registered for this special event.
