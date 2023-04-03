In my previous weekly update, I highlighted how Democrats recently made their budget priorities known. With budget targets showing nearly $18 billion in additional spending, they seek to spend the entirety of our state’s surplus and grow the size and scope of government. 

Senate Republicans, however, continue to hear from our constituents that we must prioritize returning a meaningful portion of the $17.5 billion surplus to taxpayers. We strongly believe that the Minnesotans we represent deserve to be at the negotiating table, as we do represent half the state. That is why, this week, we put forward alternate budget targets.

