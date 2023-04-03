In my previous weekly update, I highlighted how Democrats recently made their budget priorities known. With budget targets showing nearly $18 billion in additional spending, they seek to spend the entirety of our state’s surplus and grow the size and scope of government.
Senate Republicans, however, continue to hear from our constituents that we must prioritize returning a meaningful portion of the $17.5 billion surplus to taxpayers. We strongly believe that the Minnesotans we represent deserve to be at the negotiating table, as we do represent half the state. That is why, this week, we put forward alternate budget targets.
Our proposal frees up $1.9 billion by shifting the cash bonding bill target to a general obligation bond target. This will allow us to invest in several key priorities, including:
• An $200 million increase in bonding funding, to be used on local roads and bridges.
• An additional $1.146 billion to the tax target, to provide a full elimination of the tax on social security.
• An increase in the Human Services budget, to provide additional support to long-term care facilities.
• An increase in the agriculture budget, which was short-changed in the single-party control agreement.
This is a path forward that will deliver both permanent tax relief and a strong bonding bill. At the same time, our proposal will help address the ongoing long-term crisis and ensure our agriculture industry continues to thrive. I believe this is a compromise that truly puts Minnesotans first.
Upcoming Free State Park Day
On Saturday, April 22, all 75 of Minnesota’s state parks and state recreation areas will offer free admission to everyone. The entrance fee waiver for fee-free days does not cover amenity or user fees for activities like camping, rentals, or special tours.
If you are unsure of where to visit, the DNR has trip itineraries with recommendations on where to go. I hope you take advantage of this great opportunity and explore somewhere new with your family and friends!
Constituents at the Capitol
Tuesday, March 28, was Disability Day at the Capitol, and I had visitors from Functional Industries Buffalo. This is an amazing local organization that provides vocational services to people with barriers to employment. I enjoyed our discussion about how elected officials can provide more choices for Minnesotans with disabilities. Thank you for the meaningful services you provide to our community.
Additionally, this week I met with a group from the Coalition of Allied Afghan & Vietnam War Veterans. We discussed those Veterans that served the U.S.A. during the Vietnam War and specifically those from the neighboring country of Laos. Many of these Veterans were brought to the U.S. after the war but have never been recognized for their service to this country. They are seeking recognition from the State of Minnesota and eventually from our U.S. Federal Government. Thank you for your service and standing with our Nation.
