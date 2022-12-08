live nativity Lord of Glory Lutheran Church
Jeff Hage | Monticello Times

A choir of angels appeared at the manger during a live nativity at Lord of Glory Lutheran Church’s “Breakfast in Bethlehem event on Saturday, Dec. 3 in Big Lake.

 

Editor

Jeff Hage is the managing editor of the Monticello Times. He majored in journalism at the University of Wisconsin- Eau Claire.

