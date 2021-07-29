9th annual Party for a Purpose golf tournament this Saturday

The ninth annual Party for a Purpose golf tournament and cancer awareness event is this Saturday, July 31. The golf outing will take place at the Monticello Country Club.
Party for a Purpose is a non-profit that raises money for locals who are fighting cancer. The financial grants help local families and so far over 250 grants have been donated.
Normally, one recipient a year is nominated to receive their Person of the Year award and $2,500, but due to COVID, two people this year will be receiving the prize.
Emily Gruber and Kristi Dose are the co-recipients of their 2021 Persons of the Year award and both will receive the $2,500.
“Both are local and have quite the road ahead of them fighting cancer, but we are so happy we can honor them and give a little financial support,” stated Jason Kisner.
In addition to the golf tournament, there is also a silent auction for the event. The silent auction ends at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday.
