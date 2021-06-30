You are the owner of this article.
66 runners finish 2021 Spud Fest Lakes Run

66 people showed up to Lakeside Park at the Big Lake beach to participate in the Lakes Run on Friday, June 25. The race started at 7 p.m. with participants taking off around the lake Friday evening.

Most people that participated were registered from Monticello or Big Lake, but there were also registrants from Becker, Cambridge, and Isanti.

Finishing times ranged from 26:38.6 to 1:22:56.9. Ages ranged from 13-year-old Mackenna Sjoberg to 73-year-old Dave Trefethen.

29-year-old Chris Caron finished the run with the fastest time at 26:38.6. Matthew Trutna came in second just a few seconds later at 26:58.1. Anton Kortenkamp rounded out the top three finishers with a time of 31:03.9.

Jessica Houle was the first female to finish with her time of 36:22.3. Kim Winge was next with her time of 38:10.5 and 15-year-old Josey Nygaard rounded out the top three female participants at 39:29.3.

