Monticello School District is thrilled to announce the upcoming induction of six school community members into the Monticello Wall of Fame. The six honorees are: Sheldon Johnson, Michael Benedetto, Richard Frie, Brad and Kim Sawatzke, and the late Tom Keating.

The Monticello Wall of Fame was originally established to honor Monticello High School graduates who went on to achieve great things. Reintroduced this year after a ten-year hiatus, the Wall of Fame has been reimagined to include both Monticello graduates and individuals that have had a great and lasting impact on Monticello School District. 

Load comments