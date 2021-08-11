• The Sherburne County Planning Commission approved the plans for the Camp Wells Development on the east shore of Lake Mitchell. The development was proposed to be a restaurant and campground operated by Paul and Larry Tracy. The Tracys purchased the 85-acre sitea month earlier from St. Mark’s Episcopal Church of Minneapolis. The application was met with considerable opposition from the Big Lake Improvement Association.
• The Big Lake Civic and Commercial Club hosted the annual Big Lake Appreciation Day. Among the businesses participating was the Towne and Lake Shop owned by Ginny Groustra and her husband Libbe.
• Children Margaret and Patricia Nelson hosted a carnival for the Muscular Dystrophy Association at their home. Their parents were Mr. and Mrs. Ray Nelson.
• Lawrence G. Trigg was promoted to the rank of Army Specialist. He was serving as a team leader near Chu Lai, Viet Nam.
• The Big Lake High School football team began practice under the direction of coach John Muir.
• It was chugalugamug time at the Big Lake A&W Root Beer stand where frosty mugs of root beer were 15 or 25 cents.
• Peterson’s Garage and Union 76 was open for all your automotive needs.
• Aubol’s TV & Appliance had in stock the new RCA XL-100 television with 100 percent solid state AccuColor for $599.
