50 Years Ago in Big Lake

Compiled by Jeff Hage

50 years ago:

Thursday, Sept. 16, 1971

• Marsha Dell Peterson of Big Lake married Jimmy Dale Erickson of Minneapolis, while Karlyn Ann Christenson of Big Lake became the bridge of Larry DeForrest, Jr. of Big Lake. Karlyn was employed by Beck’s Market in Big Lake, while Larry was employed by Monticello Ford.

• Miss Ruth Ann Klossnar started work at the extension home economist for Sherburne County.

• Airman Jay Huehn completed basic training at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, Texas, and assigned to the Kessler Air Force Base in Mississippi for training in electronic communication systems.

• St. Theresa’s Guild at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church hosted its annual rummage sale at the church.

• Defensive end Kevin Matheson’s 32 yard fumble recovery and run for a touchdown lifted Big Lake to an 8-0 win over Holdingford, ending a two-year drought in which the Hoirnets had failed to win a game.

• Our Lady of the Lake was hosting its annual turkey dinner. Adults were $2, children $1. There was also to be fancy booths, a country store, and a fish pond.

• Hitter’s Cheese Mart in Orrock Township was featuring Wisconsin Colby cheese for 79 cents a pound and slab bacon for 49 cents a pound.

• Farrier Manny Flicek was running a business doing horseshoeing as well as cattle trimming.

Editor

Jeff Hage is the managing editor of the Monticello Times. He majored in journalism at the University of Wisconsin- Eau Claire.

Load comments