50 Years ago in Big Lake
Thursday, Jan. 11, 1973
50 Years ago in Big Lake
Thursday, Jan. 11, 1973
• Big Lake hosted the seventh annual snowmobile races on Big Lake on Jan. 7, with 164 drivers entering 12 racing classes. • Lyle Smith was beginning his sixth year representing the Village of Big Lake and Big Lake Township on the Sherburne County Board.
• Northern States Power (NSP) and the University of Minnesota signed an agreement allowing the university to lease 320 of NSP land at Becker. Plans called for a half-acre plastic bubble to be erected, which would be used as a greenhouse to study the use of warm water from the power plant.
• The Lilian Naig building, immediately south of the post office, opened as a discount house featuring all kinds of items, including antiques and consignments.
• Tom Kane was sworn in as a new village councilman. Kane joined Mayor Cletus O’Dowd, and councilors Charlene Hayes, Steven Heath, and Jim Huston on the council.
• Paul Asher reminisced about his days as a fur trapper- including the day in 1941 that he got five beaver pelts along the Snake River north of Big Lake that netted him $230 on the fur market.
• Leo Gramsey had a 327-acre farm 3 1/2 miles northeast of Big Lake. There were 100 acres open to farming. He had 49 head of beef cattle. He grew hay and corn.
• Mrs. Lugene Judge, who resided in a local nursing home, shared how, as a former Big Lake teacher, made $32 a month at the beginning of her teaching career- $48 by the end of her career. Room and board was $2 a week. She married and later moved to a farm near Elk River, which she and her husband farmed for 56 years. She had high praise for the staff at the nursing home.
Editor
Jeff Hage is the managing editor of the Monticello Times. He majored in journalism at the University of Wisconsin- Eau Claire.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Have a great outdoor shot of the Monticello area? Submit it here and it may end up being featured in one of our publications. Submit here.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today!
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.