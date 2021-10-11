On Saturday, Oct. 9 at approximately 3:15 PM Deputies were dispatched to a motor vehicle crash with
injuries near 1851 50th St NE in Buffalo Township. The driver of a 2018 Dodge Ram pickup was identified as Cody Ruby (27 years old from Buffalo) he was towing an enclosed utility trailer when he pulled out of his driveway onto 50th ST. Ruby’s 4-year old daughter appears to have beenon the tongue of the trailer as he drove away from the home eastbound on 50th ST. Ruby drove the truck and trailer approximately 3
tenths of a mile eastbound on 50th ST where it appears the child fell off the tongue of the trailer and was run over by the trailer. The victim was transported to Buffalo Hospital by Allina Ambulance where she was pronounced deceased. Deputies were assisted on scene by Buffalo Police Officers and the Minnesota State Patrol. Further details of the incident are under further investigation. The case number for this incident is 21027625
