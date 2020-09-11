police- UT

Three people were injured in Labor Day Weekend crashes on highways in the Monticello area.

On Saturday, Sept. 5, two Buffalo residents were injured in Monticello Township when the motorcycle upon which they were riding hit a deer.

The incident happened at about 11:15 p.m. on Highway 25 at 66th Street Northeast.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the 2007 Honda motorcycle was going south on Highway 25 when it hit a deer and slid 100 feet.

The driver of the motorcycle, 34-year-old Craig Cunningham, and his passenger, 34-year-old Sheila Cunningham, were taken to North Memorial hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

On Sunday, Sept. 6,  a Chicago man was injured in a crash on Interstate 94. The Minnesota State Patrol responded to the crash at about 3:45 a.m. at mile post 197.

Michael Lavigne, 39, was west on Interstate 94 in a 2008 Chevrolet when he lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the median.

Lavigne was transported to the Monticello hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries.

