Sherburne County will be submitting an application to potentially receive a $3.63 million grant from the Environmental Protection Agency after the Sherburne County Board of Commissioners authorized the application at a meeting on Jan. 3.
If awarded, the grant would be used to create a source-separated organics composting program, which would separate compostable material from other waste at collection.
The grant would come from the Solid Waste Infrastructure for Recycling grant program, which, according to the EPA website, “provides grants to implement a strategy to improve post-consumer materials management and infrastructure; support improvements to local post-consumer materials management and recycling programs; and assist local waste management authorities in making improvements to local waste management systems.”
If awarded, the county would solicit a request for applications to licensed and permitted solid waste facilities and a facility that is capable of receiving and managing up to 10,000 annual tons of food waste and other organics generated from the county would be selected.
Lucas said staff got resolutions of support from neighboring counties so those counties could be in a position to steer their organics to a potential facility as well. Lucas said it would need to be regional because one facility would not be able to be sustained off of Sherburne’s organics alone.
