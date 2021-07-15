The winners of the Riverfest duck race were: (Listed by place finish)
1) Alice Ross
2) Data Success
3) Sharon Gilliland
4) Kathleen Ellis
5) Sommer Kopf
6) Kathy Kelly
7) June Schlangen
8) Jamie Sieben
9) Mikey Caspers
10) Mari Lou McCormick
11) Lea Aho
12) Paisley Pocklington
13) Tim Burmis
14) Katherine Limbeck
15) Erin Bunting
16) Tim Utzka
17) Hammers Hair Lounge
18) Data Success
19) Kathy Kuyava
20) Wyatt Tyson
21) Tom Barrett
22) Danielle Stein
23) Kay Tyrell
24) Troy Vetsch
25) Jackie Bengston
26) Jesse Dylla
27) Courtney Stortz
28) Kaitlynn Rogers
29) Avery Marthaler
LAST DUCK: Wayne Spicer
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.