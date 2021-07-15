The winners of the Riverfest duck race were: (Listed by place finish)

1) Alice Ross

2) Data Success

3) Sharon Gilliland

4) Kathleen Ellis

5) Sommer Kopf

6) Kathy Kelly

7) June Schlangen

8) Jamie Sieben

9) Mikey Caspers

10) Mari Lou McCormick

11) Lea Aho

12) Paisley Pocklington

13) Tim Burmis

14) Katherine Limbeck

15) Erin Bunting

16) Tim Utzka

17) Hammers Hair Lounge

18) Data Success

19) Kathy Kuyava

20) Wyatt Tyson

21) Tom Barrett

22) Danielle Stein

23) Kay Tyrell 

24) Troy Vetsch

25) Jackie Bengston

26) Jesse Dylla

27) Courtney Stortz

28) Kaitlynn Rogers

29) Avery Marthaler

LAST DUCK: Wayne Spicer

