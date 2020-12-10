Congressman Tom Emmer (MN-06) announced a $125,000 investment in Minnesota’s Sixth Congressional District through the Drug Free Communities Support Program. The investment will be provided to the Mentorship, Education, and Drug Awareness (MEADA) Coalition of Wright County. The coalition will use the funds to assist in their mission to conduct local efforts to combat drug abuse.
"Ensuring our youth are drug free is an important step in building up the future of our nation. In order for these young Minnesotans to thrive, it's our responsibility to guarantee a safe and healthy environment for them to do so," said Emmer.
Emmer concluded, "Seeing the outstanding work taking place in Wright County to combat drug abuse in young adults is inspiring, and I hope this significant investment will allow them to continue these efforts. I am grateful to the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for this strong investment in Wright County."
“We are making a concerted effort to focus on mentoring our youth and working with our schools on drug/alcohol prevention and education. This Grant will allow us to move in this direction. We are not going to solve the drug/alcohol issues facing our society simply by arresting and prosecuting. We need prevention and educational programs and this Grant will help in our efforts. We are both thankful and grateful we were a recipient of the Drug Free Communities Support Program Grant,” said Tom Kelly, Wright County Attorney and MEADA Chair
The coalition will engage young adults in 6th through 12th grade with community engagement and events. The coalition aims to eliminate the use and abuse of marijuana, tobacco, and alcohol in young adults. This grant award was provided by the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy, in partnership with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
