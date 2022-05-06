On April 19th, the Monticello Chamber of Commerce & Industry held their monthly luncheon at the Monticello Community Center. This networking event provided networking opportunities to over 105 members in attendance and lunch catered by VonHanson’s Meats, Monticello. Members heard an update on the State of the City, presented by a panel of guest speakers from the City of Monticello Administration. City panel consisted of Jim Thares, Economic Development Director, Angela Schumann, Community Development Director, Rachel Leonard, City Administrator and Matt Leonard, City Engineer & Public Works Director. This panel provided updates on the growth & development within the City and transportation through the business community. More information on city updates can be found on the cities website at www.ci.monticello.mn.us.
The Monticello Chamber of Commerce & Industry provides three networking events monthly for their members, allowing them to meet new and existing members of the business community. Good Morning Monticello gives members an opportunity to network and socialize in a fun, relaxed atmosphere before the regular working day. This event is meant to be a less formal networking opportunity. The luncheon provides a wonderful catered meal along with a different speaker and topic each month that pertains to business each month. Each month a member restaurant hosts an evening of networking and delicious food. Business After Hours is open to all members, their employees and a guest. It’s the perfect event to drop in and check us out if you are interested in signing up for membership. It is held from 4:30-6:00 p.m
