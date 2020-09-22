You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Free school lunches available

  • 0
  • 1 min to read

I just saw that thanks to some USDA grant, ALL students in my school district will be receiving FREE school breakfast and lunches. You’ve got to be kidding me. Why am I paying to feed the kids of my neighbors who are making 10 times what I’m making? How was the USDA authorized to spend this money? Families that are in financial difficulty have since the 60’s been able to apply for free or reduced lunches and I have little problem with that as it’s based on need, but to now provide free (sic) food to everyone under the excuse of this Covid shutdown is ludicrous. This program has nothing to do with starving children, it has to do with indoctrinating our children to socialism. The USDA and the Department of Educational are pulling every trick they can devise to turn out dependent leftist who instead of embracing the values that once made America the envy of the world, into “subjects” as they have in Cuba and Venezuela.

Bret R. Collier,

Big Lake

Load comments