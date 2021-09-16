Abi Frandsen is leading the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers soccer team to its greatest start in over a decade. At 4-0-3 on the year, they have yet to concede not just a game, but even a single goal.
The Gophers opened their season with a 1-0 win over Baylor for new Head Coach Erin Chastain’s first career victory with the maroon and gold. They tied their next match 0-0 against the University of Illinois-Chicago in double overtime before beating Drake University 1-0.
They also have a 4-0 win against Wyoming and a 2-0 win against the North Dakota Fighting Hawks.
Right in the thick of it? Monticello alum Abi Frandsen. After making an appearance in all 12 games for the University of Minnesota last season as a freshman, Frandsen has started all seven games for the U and has played every minute so far this season.
Being used mostly as an attacking center midfielder for Monticello, she has adapted to her role as an outside back on the defensive line for the Gophers. With the opportunity to step up into the attack as an outside back it suits her game, even as a defender.
With seven shutouts in seven games, it’s the longest streak to start the season for the Gophers since 2008. Frandsen says the start is a big testament to coach Chastain and heading into conference play unbeaten is a huge confidence boost for the program.
“We kind of have a mixed variety of a back line, seeing as I’m a sophomore, but still kind of new to defense. Then we have our freshman Elizabeth (Overberg) and then Kenzie Langdok and Laney (Stekr) are a little bit older than us so they have a little bit more experience. I think we’ve done a really nice job of being cohesive on the field, as well as off the field and just sticking together through the tough games and obviously through the easy games too,” said Frandsen.
As a freshman she appeared in all 12 games, making one start against Nebraska and scoring a goal against Wisconsin in a game that ended 1-1. She bounced around the lineup playing defense before making her way up to forward. Her versatility allowed her to see the field as a freshman, which is never a guarantee, especially playing at a Big 10 school.
That experience as a freshman helped Frandsen adapt to the speed of the game and has really paid off as now she has yet to miss a minute of action as a sophomore.
“It’s been fun to play a lot of minutes I have to say. You come to college hoping you can play, but not really knowing what to expect when you come to a Big 10 school, but it’s been really fun to be able to step up in that position and really make an impact,” Frandsen told the Times.
During high school Frandsen played some outside back in club, but being on the back line is still a new experience for her. Safe to say she’s been taking to her new position well.
Last year the coaching staff mentioned they were looking at her play outside back for the current season. That motivated Frandsen to train all summer as an outside back to get ready for this season.
Then Chastain arrived and Frandsen answered the call to take over her new spot in the starting eleven.
Going back to her days in Monticello, she said playing for Nathan Budish helped put her in a place to excel on the pitch.
“Playing for Coach Budish has given me a lot of confidence. He’s really great at giving constructive criticism in the most positive way, which I know not a lot of coaches have so I’ve been super grateful I’ve had that experience with him. He encouraged me to own my role and do what I do best, running at people and winning one on one battles and winning the ball in the air. He encouraged me to be the best that I can at those things and then let everything else take care of itself,” said Frandsen on the impact Budish and Monticello had on her as a player.
Chastain likes to play with her outside backs joining the attack as much as possible so it fits Frandsen’s style of play allowing her to step up and join the attack. It’s a natural style of play for her as she continues to learn and grow in her new spot on the back line.
Whenever Frandsen has the opportunity to move up the field she gets excited at the chance to score goals, because that’s where her heart is. Chastain encourages her to move up and it’s where she feels most comfortable on the pitch.
Having only taken three shots so far though seven games, Frandsen is still looking for her first goal this season, but she does have an assist against Wyoming in a 4-0 win.
“I think getting on the stat sheet early in the year has given me a confidence boost and makes me a lot more hungry for more,” mentioned Frandsen.
That’s bad news for Minnesota’s next opponent, Wisconsin, the team Frandsen scored her first career collegiate goal against last season.
Against Big 10 opponents, there’s a lot of space on the outside widths of the field, which is something Frandsen thinks she can take advantage of as conference play begins.
“Working to continue taking people one v one outside and get more crosses off, because those opportunities have proven to be very dangerous for our team and getting scoring chances,” Frandsen said.
“It’s super fun to play for the Gophers since I’ve grown up in Minnesota all my life. It’s a dream come true and it’s also fun to see Monticello people come to the games. Girls I played in high school with and gone to school with, Coach Budish and whatnot. It’s super fun seeing all of them there and seeing more of them throughout the season. I’m excited for the season to come,” she confessed.
It’s been a noteworthy start for Frandsen’s Gopher career and the prospects for this season are high with a seven game shutout streak to begin the year she has helped maintain.
