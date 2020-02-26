Four Big Lake gymnasts compete at individuals state

After winning the championship title the Big Lake gymnastics team was ready to take on the second day of the state meet.
Individuals competed on Saturday, Feb 22 in the Minnesota Gymnastics Class A State Tournament.
Head Coach Nikki Dilbert knew her gymnasts were more than capable.
Lola Visci competed on all four events for the day.
Senior, Izzy Breitkreutz competed on the bars, beam, and floor.
Britney Krumrei competed on beam and floor.
Senior, Megan Swanson competed on solely the vault.
The section 7A girls were up first on the vault.
Swanson, knowing she only had one event to compete in – gave it everything she had.
“My teammates motivate me the most,” Swanson said. “Hearing them scream my name, I don’t think I would have the adrenaline to push through the vault with my body hurting without my teammates cheering me on.”
She finished in first place out of her group of six gymnasts earning a 9.5 and 10th place over all.
Visci earned a score of 9.3.
Next was bars, where Visci and Izzy Breitkreutz competed.
The eighth grader and the senior both looked composed before stepping up to perform.
Visci earned a score of 9.4, took sixth place over all, and earned a medal.
This is her first year on the team as an eighth grader and has shown great potential.
Coach Dilbert was blown away.
“She put it in today and it was so great to see her step up and watch her hard work pay off,” Coach Dilbert said.
Breitkreutz earned a score of 9.2.
She was just happy to be there. It was her first time at state so she had to keep her nerves in check.
“I just kept telling myself it was the same as practice and that helped,” Breitkreutz said.
On the balance beam Krumrei was up first. She landed everything perfectly and received a score of 9.2.
Breitkreutz followed her. The steady senior also hit every move with perfection and scored a 9.1.
Coach Dilbert was proud of the rock solid senior.
“She’s done so well,” Dilbert said. “We have this saying, just go out there and be Izzy. She’s our cool cucumber.”
Visci was the last to perform on the beam from Big Lake and received a score of 9.0.
Visci took the floor first for Big Lake and earned a 9.3.
Breitkreutz and Krumrei both kept up the heat and both scored a 9.4 with their floor routines.
“I’m so proud,” Coach Dilbert said. “This was such a great way to end the season. It was definitely icing on the cake.”
