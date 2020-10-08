For the Record

Big Lake Police
Jail Bookings
Listed below are people booked into the Sherburne County Jail by the Big Lake Police Department.
BLPD Jail Bookings – Also Reflected in the Sherburne County Sheriffs Officer Booking Report:
• Gary Kies, 57 of Big Lake, Felony Assault
• Jeremy Johnson, 40 of Big Lake, Misdemeanor Violation of DANCO order
• Taylor Lally, 28 of Big Lake, Domestic Assault
Big Lake Police Dept.
The Big Lake Police Department received the following calls Sept. 28- Oct. 4
Monday, Sept. 28
• Glenwood Ave/Eagle Lake Rd - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
• Hwy 10/168th St - Vehicle Crash - Report of a vehicle crash with no injuries, report completed.
• 100 blk Henry Rd - Harassment - Officers investigated verbal harassment between parties.
Tuesday, Sept. 29
• 5200 Ruddy Duck Ln - Harassment - Officers investigated harassment via text message/phone calls.
• Eagle Lake Rd N/Bermuda Ave - Marijuana in a Vehicle - Officer stopped vehicle for a traffic violation, could smell burning marijuana, driver issued summons for Marijuana Possession.
• Hwy 10/Euclid Ave - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
• 660 Minnesota Ave - Domestic Assault - Officers dispatched to a domestic disturbance, on individual found to have been assaulted, suspect arrested and booked into jail for Domestic Assault.
Wednesday, Sept. 30
• 700 blk Independence Dr - Court Order Violation - Report of the violation of a no contact order, suspect arrested and transported to jail.
• 16700 blk 198th Ave NW - Disturbance - Officers dispatched mediate a verbal disturbance.
Thursday, Oct. 1
• 200 blk Jefferson Blvd - DWI - Driver reported to be impaired, believed to be under the influence of narcotics, methamphetamine located, driver arrested and booked into jail, see bookings for charges.
• Lake St S/Monroe St - Marijuana in a Vehicle - Officer stopped vehicle for a traffic violation, could smell burning marijuana, driver issued summons for Marijuana Possession.
Friday, Oct. 2
• 100 blk Jefferson Blvd - Disturbance - Officers dispatched mediate a disturbance. Male agitated and fought with officers. Male arrested and transported to jail.
• 40 blk Lake St S - Assault - Report of an assault having occurred, investigation ongoing.
• 19600 blk County Road 43 - Felony Narcotic Arrest – Officer observed suspicious vehicle in parking lot, driver had warrant for his arrest, during arrest officer located methamphetamine. Driver arrested and transported to jail.
• 5100 blk Edinburgh Alcove - Domestic Disturbance - Officers mediated a verbal domestic altercation.
• 300 blk Monroe St - Fraud - Officers investigating fraud complaint.
Saturday, Oct. 3
• Fern St/Martin Ave - Vehicle Crash - Report of a vehicle crash with no injuries, report completed.
Sunday, Oct. 4
• 600 blk Lake St N – Felony Assault - Report of a male attempting to run over party with a vehicle, investigation ongoing. Media release available when charging documents are completed.
• 315 Fern St - Harassment - Officers investigated harassment via text message/phone calls.
Big Lake Calls for Service
• Total Calls for Service for Week: 270
• 2020 Calls for Service: 12,375
• Traffic Stops/Enforcement: 86
• Citations: 14
• Arrests: 6
• Medical Emergency Calls: 3
• Mental Health Holds: 0
• Civil Mediation: 10
Wright County Jail Bookings
Listed below are people in the Monticello and Big Lake region that were booked into the Wright County Jail. A full listing of every sentencing in the county can be found at www.monticellotimes.com under the public safety heading.
• On September 28, Johann Charles Wallace, 36, of Big Lake, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of driving after cancellation inimical to public safety.
• On September 28, Joseph James Sufka, 35, no permanent address, was arrested in Corrina Township on the charges of receiving stolen property and violation of a domestic abuse no contact order.
• On September 29, Adam Lee Hoffmeister, 48, of Monticello, was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for 2nd degree assault with a dangerous weapon.
• On September 29, Steven Frederick Reishus, 55, of Monticello, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of violation of a harassment restraining order.
• On September 29, Alexander Steven Heil, 22, of Monticello, was arrested in Otsego on the charge of 5th degree possession of a controlled substance.
• On September 29, Shawn Conrad Tregoning, 30, of Minneapolis, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of 5th degree possession of a controlled substance and a Aitkin County warrant for theft.
• On September 29, Amber Lee Johnston, 40, of Andover, was arrested in Monticello on an Isanti County warrant for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance.
• On October 1, Dana Marie Henderson, 23, of Cambridge, was arrested in Monticello on an Isanti County warrant for theft.
• On October 1, Marcell Dimitri Graham, 33, of Big Lake, was arrested in Maple Grove on a Wright County warrant for domestic assault and an Anoka County warrant for 2nd degree DWI.
• On October 1, Jesse David Miller, 39, of Monticello, was arrested in Clearwater on the charge of violation of a domestic abuse no contact order.
• On October 2, Kevin Louis Brendemuehl, 28, of Bloomington, was arrested in Monticello on the charges of 2nd degree assault, criminal vehicular operation, 1st degree criminal damage to property, kidnapping, receiving stolen property, motor vehicle theft, false information to law enforcement and a Hennepin County warrant for motor vehicle theft.
• On October 2, Jacob Mauritz Giles, 27, of Monticello, was arrested in Monticello on Wright County warrants for obstruction of legal process and fail to stop for a school bus violation.
• On October 4, James Carballo Rivera, 40, of Monticello, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of receiving stolen property.
• On Sept. 26, Shannon Kristine Woolhouse, 48, of Big Lake, was arrested in Monticello on the charges of 5th degree possession of a controlled substance and theft.
• On Sept. 27, Brian Bradley Davis, 56, no permanent address, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of 5th degree possession of a controlled substance and a Wright County warrant for 3rd degree possession of a controlled substance violation.
Wright County incident reports
• There were 16 Property Damage Accidents, 4 Personal Injury Accidents, 1 Hit and Run Accidents and 11 Car Deer Accidents.
• There were 4 arrests for DWI, No Underage Consumption arrests, 2 School Bus Stop Arm Violations and 92 tickets for miscellaneous traffic violations reported this week.
Monticello Calls for Service
• Total Calls for Service for Week: 457
• Traffic Stops/Enforcement: 24
• Citations: 33
• Arrests: 15
• Medical Emergency Calls: 21
• Mental Health Holds: 4
• Civil Mediation: 9
Sherburne County
Jail Bookings
Listed below are people in the Monticello and Big Lake region that were booked into the Sherburne County Jail. A full listing of every sentencing in the county can be found at www.monticellotimes.com under the public safety heading.
• Gary Lee Kies, age 57, of Big Lake, sentenced for second degree assault.
• Jeremy Joseph Johnson, age 40, of Big Lake, sentenced for misdemeanor Domestic Abuse No Contact Order violation.
