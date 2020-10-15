You have permission to edit this article.
For The Record

Big Lake Police

Jail Bookings

Listed below are people booked into the Sherburne County Jail by the Big Lake Police Department.

BLPD Jail Bookings – Also Reflected in the Sherburne County Sheriffs Officer Booking Report:

• Chris Yahnke, 36 of Big Lake, Domestic Assault

• Nicholas Lorentson, 37 of Big Lake, Domestic Assault

Big Lake Police

Department

The Big Lake Police Department received the following calls Sept. 28- Oct. 4

Monday, Oct. 5

• 750 Minnesota Ave - Disturbance - Officers dispatched mediate a verbal disturbance.

• Eagle Lake Rd/Hwy 10 - Felony Narcotic Arrest – Officer stopped vehicle for traffic violation, could see drug paraphernalia in plain view, located THC wax, arrested male.

Tuesday, Oct. 6

• Ormsbee St/Providence Dr - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.

Wednesday, Oct. 7

• Donna Ct/Susan St - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.

• 5500 blk Inverness Way - Harassment - Officers investigated verbal harassment between parties.

• 5000 blk Edinburgh Way - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.

• Lakeside Park - Marijuana in a Vehicle - Officer spoke to a suspicious male in the park, could smell burning marijuana coming from inside of the vehicle, driver issued summons for Marijuana Possession.

• Hwy 10/CR 50 - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.

Thursday, Oct. 8

• 19595 Station St - Harassment - Officers investigated verbal harassment between parties.

• Forest Rd/Donna Ct - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.

Friday, Oct. 9

• 300 blk Jefferson Blvd - Harassment - Officers investigated verbal harassment between parties.

• 500 blk Jefferson Blvd – Suspicious Person/Obscenities – Report of a male who exposed himself to an employee in the drive thru. Investigation ongoing.

• 18800 blk Julie Way - Domestic Assault - Officers dispatched to a domestic disturbance, on individual found to have been assaulted, suspect arrested and booked into jail for Domestic Assault.

• 680 Minnesota Ave - Fraud - Officers investigating fraud complaint.

Saturday, Oct. 10

• 700 blk Lake St - Juvenile Complaint - Report of disorderly juveniles, mediated by officers.

Sunday, Oct. 11

• Eagle Lake Rd/Grace Dr - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.

• 100 blk Norwood Dr - Domestic Assault - Officers dispatched to a domestic disturbance, on individual found to have been assaulted, suspect arrested and booked into jail for Domestic Assault.

• Hwy 10/171st Ave - DWI - Driver reported to be impaired, found to be under the influence of alcohol, arrested.

Big Lake Calls for Service

• Total Calls for Service for Week: 262

• 2020 Calls for Service: 12,639

• Traffic Stops/Enforcement: 81

• Citations: 16

• Arrests: 3

• Medical Emergency Calls: 8

• Mental Health Holds: 2

• Civil Mediation: 4

Wright County Jail Bookings

Listed below are people in the Monticello and Big Lake region that were booked into the Wright County Jail. A full listing of every sentencing in the county can be found at www.monticellotimes.com under the public safety heading.

• On October 5, Edmund John Richter, 45, of Monticello, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of domestic assault.

• On October 5, Trevor Benjamin Marquette, 19, of Monticello, was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for 3rd degree criminal sexual conduct violations.

• On October 8, Jordan Timothy Rudlong, 27, of Monticello, was arrested in Monticello on a Hennepin County warrant for 4th degree DWI.

• On October 8, James Edward Bunch, 43, of Minneapolis, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of domestic assault.

• On October 8, Steven Robert Keesling, 26, of Monticello, was arrested in Monticello on a Wright County warrant for robbery violations.

• On October 8, Lamina May Harris, 43, of Monticello, was arrested in Monticello on a Hennepin County warrant for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance.

• On October 8, Shannon Marie Dimond, 39, of Monticello, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of 2nd degree DWI.

• On October 9, Leng Thao, 34, of St. Paul, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of violation of a domestic abuse no contact order and a Dakota County warrant for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance.

• On October 10, Randy Ole Lene, 33, of Monticello, was arrested in Monticello on the charges of disorderly conduct and trespassing.

• On October 10, Kolton Vern Neely, 22, of Alexandria, was arrested in Monticello on a Douglas County warrant for receiving stolen property.

• On October 10, Jennifer Ann Marie Uden, 39, no permanent address, was arrested in Monticello on a Wright County warrant for theft violations.

• On October 11, Montana Evelyn Marie Hedstrom, 29, of Underwood, was arrested in Monticello on a Hennepin County warrant for 3rd degree sale of a narcotic.

Wright County incident reports

• There were 14 Property Damage Accidents, 1 Personal Injury Accidents, 3 Hit and Run Accidents and 11 Car Deer Accidents.

• There were 3 arrests for DWI, 1 Underage Consumption arrests, 3 School Bus Stop Arm Violations and 101 tickets for miscellaneous traffic violations reported this week.

Monticello Calls

for Service

• Total Calls for Service for Week: 446

• Traffic Stops/Enforcement: 24

• Citations: 17

• Arrests: 15

• Medical Emergency Calls: 35

• Mental Health Holds: 9

• Civil Mediation: 9

Monticello Fire

Department

This Week’s Fire Calls

Oct. 5: Fire Alarm, 10:51, Cancelled before arrival, 9000 block Weston Dr.

Oct. 6: Boat in river, 16:30, Cancelled before arrival, Mississippi River

Lift Assist, 18:14, 1300 block 7th St E

Dumpster Fire, 21:09, Bertram Chain of Lakes

Oct. 7: Fire, 9:26, State Hwy 25

Fire in wood chips, 16:52, Park at Sunset Ponds

Oct. 8: Fire alarm, 13:32, 600 Block 90th St. NE, Cancelled before arrival

Oct. 9: Motor Vehicle accident, School Blvd., 17:05, Cancelled before arrival

Oct. 10: Motor Vehicle accident, 11:23, 100 block of 6th St W

Fire alarm, 13:14, 1200 Block Highway 25 S, Cancelled before arrival

Smell of gas, 4000 block of Hampton Ct., 16:22

Sherburne County

Jail Bookings

Listed below are people in the Monticello and Big Lake region that were booked into the Sherburne County Jail. A full listing of every sentencing in the county can be found at www.monticellotimes.com under the public safety heading.

