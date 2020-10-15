For The Record

Big Lake Police
Jail Bookings
Listed below are people booked into the Sherburne County Jail by the Big Lake Police Department.
BLPD Jail Bookings – Also Reflected in the Sherburne County Sheriffs Officer Booking Report:
Big Lake Police
Department
The Big Lake Police Department received the following calls Sept. 28- Oct. 4
Monday, Oct. 5
• 750 Minnesota Ave - Disturbance - Officers dispatched mediate a verbal disturbance.
• Eagle Lake Rd/Hwy 10 - Felony Narcotic Arrest – Officer stopped vehicle for traffic violation, could see drug paraphernalia in plain view, located THC wax, arrested male.
Tuesday, Oct. 6
• Ormsbee St/Providence Dr - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
Wednesday, Oct. 7
• Donna Ct/Susan St - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
• 5500 blk Inverness Way - Harassment - Officers investigated verbal harassment between parties.
• 5000 blk Edinburgh Way - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
• Lakeside Park - Marijuana in a Vehicle - Officer spoke to a suspicious male in the park, could smell burning marijuana coming from inside of the vehicle, driver issued summons for Marijuana Possession.
• Hwy 10/CR 50 - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
Thursday, Oct. 8
• 19595 Station St - Harassment - Officers investigated verbal harassment between parties.
• Forest Rd/Donna Ct - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
Friday, Oct. 9
• 300 blk Jefferson Blvd - Harassment - Officers investigated verbal harassment between parties.
• 500 blk Jefferson Blvd – Suspicious Person/Obscenities – Report of a male who exposed himself to an employee in the drive thru. Investigation ongoing.
• 18800 blk Julie Way - Domestic Assault - Officers dispatched to a domestic disturbance, on individual found to have been assaulted, suspect arrested and booked into jail for Domestic Assault.
• 680 Minnesota Ave - Fraud - Officers investigating fraud complaint.
Saturday, Oct. 10
• 700 blk Lake St - Juvenile Complaint - Report of disorderly juveniles, mediated by officers.
Sunday, Oct. 11
• Eagle Lake Rd/Grace Dr - Revoked Driver - Driver stopped by officer for traffic violation, issued summons for Driving While Revoked.
• 100 blk Norwood Dr - Domestic Assault - Officers dispatched to a domestic disturbance, on individual found to have been assaulted, suspect arrested and booked into jail for Domestic Assault.
• Hwy 10/171st Ave - DWI - Driver reported to be impaired, found to be under the influence of alcohol, arrested.
Big Lake Calls for Service
• Total Calls for Service for Week: 262
• 2020 Calls for Service: 12,639
• Traffic Stops/Enforcement: 81
• Citations: 16
• Arrests: 3
• Medical Emergency Calls: 8
• Mental Health Holds: 2
• Civil Mediation: 4
Wright County Jail Bookings
Listed below are people in the Monticello and Big Lake region that were booked into the Wright County Jail. A full listing of every sentencing in the county can be found at www.monticellotimes.com under the public safety heading.
• On October 5, Edmund John Richter, 45, of Monticello, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of domestic assault.
• On October 5, Trevor Benjamin Marquette, 19, of Monticello, was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for 3rd degree criminal sexual conduct violations.
• On October 8, Jordan Timothy Rudlong, 27, of Monticello, was arrested in Monticello on a Hennepin County warrant for 4th degree DWI.
• On October 8, James Edward Bunch, 43, of Minneapolis, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of domestic assault.
• On October 8, Steven Robert Keesling, 26, of Monticello, was arrested in Monticello on a Wright County warrant for robbery violations.
• On October 8, Lamina May Harris, 43, of Monticello, was arrested in Monticello on a Hennepin County warrant for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance.
• On October 8, Shannon Marie Dimond, 39, of Monticello, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of 2nd degree DWI.
• On October 9, Leng Thao, 34, of St. Paul, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of violation of a domestic abuse no contact order and a Dakota County warrant for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance.
• On October 10, Randy Ole Lene, 33, of Monticello, was arrested in Monticello on the charges of disorderly conduct and trespassing.
• On October 10, Kolton Vern Neely, 22, of Alexandria, was arrested in Monticello on a Douglas County warrant for receiving stolen property.
• On October 10, Jennifer Ann Marie Uden, 39, no permanent address, was arrested in Monticello on a Wright County warrant for theft violations.
• On October 11, Montana Evelyn Marie Hedstrom, 29, of Underwood, was arrested in Monticello on a Hennepin County warrant for 3rd degree sale of a narcotic.
Wright County incident reports
• There were 14 Property Damage Accidents, 1 Personal Injury Accidents, 3 Hit and Run Accidents and 11 Car Deer Accidents.
• There were 3 arrests for DWI, 1 Underage Consumption arrests, 3 School Bus Stop Arm Violations and 101 tickets for miscellaneous traffic violations reported this week.
Monticello Calls
for Service
• Total Calls for Service for Week: 446
• Traffic Stops/Enforcement: 24
• Citations: 17
• Arrests: 15
• Medical Emergency Calls: 35
• Mental Health Holds: 9
• Civil Mediation: 9
Monticello Fire
Department
This Week’s Fire Calls
Oct. 5: Fire Alarm, 10:51, Cancelled before arrival, 9000 block Weston Dr.
Oct. 6: Boat in river, 16:30, Cancelled before arrival, Mississippi River
Lift Assist, 18:14, 1300 block 7th St E
Dumpster Fire, 21:09, Bertram Chain of Lakes
Oct. 7: Fire, 9:26, State Hwy 25
Fire in wood chips, 16:52, Park at Sunset Ponds
Oct. 8: Fire alarm, 13:32, 600 Block 90th St. NE, Cancelled before arrival
Oct. 9: Motor Vehicle accident, School Blvd., 17:05, Cancelled before arrival
Oct. 10: Motor Vehicle accident, 11:23, 100 block of 6th St W
Fire alarm, 13:14, 1200 Block Highway 25 S, Cancelled before arrival
Smell of gas, 4000 block of Hampton Ct., 16:22
Sherburne County
Jail Bookings
Listed below are people in the Monticello and Big Lake region that were booked into the Sherburne County Jail. A full listing of every sentencing in the county can be found at www.monticellotimes.com under the public safety heading.
• Chris Eugene Yahnke, age 36, of Big Lake, sentenced for Domestic Assault by Strangulation
• Nicholas Leslie Lorentson, age 37, of Big Lake, sentenced for Domestic Assault.
