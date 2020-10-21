You have permission to edit this article.
For the Record

Wright County Jail Bookings

Listed below are people in the Monticello and Big Lake region that were booked into the Wright County Jail. A full listing of every sentencing in the county can be found at www.monticellotimes.com under the public safety heading.

• On October 12, Nathan Patrick Gibb, 37, of Monticello, was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for criminal vehicular operation violations.

• On October 13, Daniel Richard Snodgrass, 37, of Monticello, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of domestic assault.

• On October 13, Nicole Lynn Berthiaume, 29, of Big Lake, was arrested in Hennepin County on a Wright County warrant for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance violation.

• On October 13, Justin Dakota Huntington, 21, of Clear Lake, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of 5th degree possession of a controlled substance.

• On October 13, Shannon Marie Dimond, 39, of Monticello, was arrested in Monticello on a Wright County warrant for forgery violations.

• On October 13, Jonathan Earl Swede Fitch, 19, of Monticello, was arrested in Delano on the charge of 5th degree possession of a controlled substance.

• On October 15, Steven Robert Keesling, 26, of Monticello, was arrested in Monticello on a Wright County warrant for simple robbery violations.

• On October 15, Travis John Theisen, 26, of Monticello, was arrested in Otsego on the charge of 5th degree sale of a controlled substance and a possession of counterfeit currency.

• On October 16, Kyle Daniel Otteson, 23, of Monticello, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of 3rd degree DWI.

• On October 17, Michel Kevin Johnson, 35, of Buffalo, was arrested in Monticello Township on the charge of driving after cancellation inimical to public safety.

• On October 17, Tanja Aino Aho, 43, of Wayzata, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of 3rd degree DWI.

• On October 18, Steven Ray Sanchez, 32, of Monticello, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of 3rd degree DWI.

• On October 18, Samuel Cabildo Nicolas, 41, of Little Falls, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of driving after cancellation inimical to public safety.

• On October 18, Thomas Patrick McEachern, 54, of Monticello, was arrested in Monticello on a Wright County apprehension and detention order for 2nd degree DWI violations.

• On October 18, Paige Kristi McEachern, 30, of Monticello, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of domestic assault.

Wright County incident reports

• There were 23 Property Damage Accidents, 7 Personal Injury Accidents, 4 Hit and Run Accidents and 8 Car Deer Accidents.

• There were 11 arrests for DWI, 2 Underage Consumption arrests, 2 School Bus Stop Arm Violations and 84 tickets for miscellaneous traffic violations reported this week.

Monticello Calls for Service

• Total Calls for Service for Week: 401

• Traffic Stops/Enforcement: 21

• Citations: 14

• Arrests: 11

• Medical Emergency Calls: 26

• Mental Health Holds: 4

Monticello Fire

Department Fire Calls

October 10:

Fire Alarm

1:25 am

Centra Care Nothing found

October 12:

Car accident Mutual Aid to Alberville

14:39

I-94 & County Rd 19

October 14:

Car Accident

16:24

I-94 East Bound at MM 186

October 15:

Car Accident

9:25

State highway 25 & County road 37

October 15

Vehicle Fire

10:33

800 Block Meadow Oak Dr.

Sherburne County

Jail Bookings

Listed below are people in the Monticello and Big Lake region that were booked into the Sherburne County Jail. A full listing of every sentencing in the county can be found at www.monticellotimes.com under the public safety heading.

• Carley Silva, age 18, of Big Lake, sentenced for 5th degree Domestic Assault.

• Anna Nicole Andres, age 31, of Big Lake, sentenced for gross misdemeanor 5th degree drugs, gross misdemeanor DWI and gross misdemeanor 3rd degree DWI.

• Andrew Daniel Hedin, age 40, of Big Lake, sentenced on a Sherburne County warrant.

