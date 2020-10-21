For the Record

Wright County Jail Bookings
Listed below are people in the Monticello and Big Lake region that were booked into the Wright County Jail. A full listing of every sentencing in the county can be found at www.monticellotimes.com under the public safety heading.
• On October 12, Nathan Patrick Gibb, 37, of Monticello, was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for criminal vehicular operation violations.
• On October 13, Daniel Richard Snodgrass, 37, of Monticello, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of domestic assault.
• On October 13, Nicole Lynn Berthiaume, 29, of Big Lake, was arrested in Hennepin County on a Wright County warrant for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance violation.
• On October 13, Justin Dakota Huntington, 21, of Clear Lake, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of 5th degree possession of a controlled substance.
• On October 13, Shannon Marie Dimond, 39, of Monticello, was arrested in Monticello on a Wright County warrant for forgery violations.
• On October 13, Jonathan Earl Swede Fitch, 19, of Monticello, was arrested in Delano on the charge of 5th degree possession of a controlled substance.
• On October 15, Steven Robert Keesling, 26, of Monticello, was arrested in Monticello on a Wright County warrant for simple robbery violations.
• On October 15, Travis John Theisen, 26, of Monticello, was arrested in Otsego on the charge of 5th degree sale of a controlled substance and a possession of counterfeit currency.
• On October 16, Kyle Daniel Otteson, 23, of Monticello, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of 3rd degree DWI.
• On October 17, Michel Kevin Johnson, 35, of Buffalo, was arrested in Monticello Township on the charge of driving after cancellation inimical to public safety.
• On October 17, Tanja Aino Aho, 43, of Wayzata, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of 3rd degree DWI.
• On October 18, Steven Ray Sanchez, 32, of Monticello, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of 3rd degree DWI.
• On October 18, Samuel Cabildo Nicolas, 41, of Little Falls, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of driving after cancellation inimical to public safety.
• On October 18, Thomas Patrick McEachern, 54, of Monticello, was arrested in Monticello on a Wright County apprehension and detention order for 2nd degree DWI violations.
• On October 18, Paige Kristi McEachern, 30, of Monticello, was arrested in Monticello on the charge of domestic assault.
Wright County incident reports
• There were 23 Property Damage Accidents, 7 Personal Injury Accidents, 4 Hit and Run Accidents and 8 Car Deer Accidents.
• There were 11 arrests for DWI, 2 Underage Consumption arrests, 2 School Bus Stop Arm Violations and 84 tickets for miscellaneous traffic violations reported this week.
Monticello Calls for Service
• Total Calls for Service for Week: 401
• Traffic Stops/Enforcement: 21
• Citations: 14
• Arrests: 11
• Medical Emergency Calls: 26
• Mental Health Holds: 4
Monticello Fire
Department Fire Calls
October 10:
Fire Alarm
1:25 am
Centra Care Nothing found
October 12:
Car accident Mutual Aid to Alberville
14:39
I-94 & County Rd 19
October 14:
Car Accident
16:24
I-94 East Bound at MM 186
October 15:
Car Accident
9:25
State highway 25 & County road 37
October 15
Vehicle Fire
10:33
800 Block Meadow Oak Dr.
Sherburne County
Jail Bookings
Listed below are people in the Monticello and Big Lake region that were booked into the Sherburne County Jail. A full listing of every sentencing in the county can be found at www.monticellotimes.com under the public safety heading.
• Carley Silva, age 18, of Big Lake, sentenced for 5th degree Domestic Assault.
• Anna Nicole Andres, age 31, of Big Lake, sentenced for gross misdemeanor 5th degree drugs, gross misdemeanor DWI and gross misdemeanor 3rd degree DWI.
• Andrew Daniel Hedin, age 40, of Big Lake, sentenced on a Sherburne County warrant.
