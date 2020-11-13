Football section standings

You are the owner of this article.
The Monticello and Big Lake football teams finally know their opponents heading into section play next week.

Big Lake is a part of section 6AAAA.

The teams are ranked: Becker, Princeton, Delano, Zimmerman, and Big Lake

With Big Lake as the No. 5 seed they were chosen to take on No. 4 Zimmerman on Tuesday, Nov. 17 at Zimmerman and kick off is at 5 p.m. 

If they defeat Zimmerman then the Hornets will move on to No. 1 Becker on Saturday, Nov. 21.

Monticello is a part of section 6AAAAA.

The teams are ranked: Rogers, Elk River, Robbinsdale-Armstrong, Monticello, and St. Cloud Tech.

With Monticello as the No. 4 seed they'll take on No. 5 St. Cloud Tech on Tuesday, Nov. 17 at home at 5 p.m. 

If the Magic win they will take on No. 1 Rogers at 1 p.m. in Rogers.

