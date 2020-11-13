Football section standings

The Monticello and Big Lake football teams finally know their opponents heading into section play next week.
Big Lake is a part of section 6AAAA.
The teams are ranked: Becker, Princeton, Delano, Zimmerman, and Big Lake
With Big Lake as the No. 5 seed they were chosen to take on No. 4 Zimmerman on Tuesday, Nov. 17 at Zimmerman and kick off is at 5 p.m.
If they defeat Zimmerman then the Hornets will move on to No. 1 Becker on Saturday, Nov. 21.
Monticello is a part of section 6AAAAA.
The teams are ranked: Rogers, Elk River, Robbinsdale-Armstrong, Monticello, and St. Cloud Tech.
With Monticello as the No. 4 seed they'll take on No. 5 St. Cloud Tech on Tuesday, Nov. 17 at home at 5 p.m.
If the Magic win they will take on No. 1 Rogers at 1 p.m. in Rogers.
Check the Monticello Times website for more updates during the week.
