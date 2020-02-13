Five Monticello athletes sign college letters

Monticello High School had five students participate in National Signing Day on Wednesday, Feb. 5.
Athletic Director Gary Revenig was the announcer and the five athlete’s coaches said a few words about the signees.
Austin Hageman was the first Monticello student to be recognized at the signing and he will be attending Crown College to play baseball.
Head Baseball Coach Cole Diebele said a few words about Hageman.
“He’s a good student and an extremely passionate athlete,” Coach Diebele said. “We’re going to miss him on the team, but it’ll be awesome to see him on the hill at the college level and see all of his hard work pay off.”
Zach Helm was up next. He’ll be attending the University of Jamestown in North Dakota.
Head Football Coach Jason Telecky raved about Helm.
The theme was sacrifice.
“He had to give up his position and switch to spots where he was needed on the Monticello team,” Coach Telecky said. “He never gave up and he always had a great attitude wherever we needed him. And that to me is a leader.”
He will be playing along side Monticello graduate Carter Hansgleben as well.
Brendan Fee was next in line and signed to Concordia-Moorhead to play soccer.
Both of his parents attended the college and he will be getting a degree in business.
His head coach at Monticello was Matt McLachlan, but he couldn’t be at the signing, so Assistant Coach Peter Bergquist spoke about Fee.
Bergquist started coaching Fee on the junior varsity team and quickly realized he was varsity material.
“He’s small, but he’s mean, which is good on the soccer field,” Coach Bergquist said. “He played his eighth grade year on jv and after that he was on varsity. He moved his way up quickly and whatever we needed.. he did. He has played just about every position.”
Fee was the teams’ “utility knife.”
Up next was Jared Pearson.
He’ll be attending William Penn University to play lacrosse. He’ll be pursuing a degree in psychology/human resources.
Coach Telecky reminded him of a time where he wasn’t willing to quit, even when he was sick.
There was a point in the season where Pearson was showing up to practice and looking a little sluggish. Telecky later found out that Pearson had meningitis.
“That just shows you how dedicated he is,” Coach Telecky said. “He would come in day in and day out trying to be the best that he could be even in practice, even when he needed to be in bed recovering.”
And last but not least was Alex Tack.
The football athlete will be attending the University of Sioux Falls.
When he first started playing in Monticello, Coach Telecky knew he would be something great.
“I told him early on, you have a lot to work with that other athletes don’t.” Telecky said. “If you continue to work hard I know you can compete at the college level. And he did just that.”
Tack is known as the gentle giant and is always doing his best on and off the field. He will continue that in South Dakota as a Cougar.
