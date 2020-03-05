Five local wrestlers advanced to the state tournament

One wrestler from Monticello and four wrestlers from Big Lake advanced to the state tournament at the Xcel Energy Center.
Monticello head coach Jason Thompson and Big Lake head coach Ryan Prom were just proud of their athletes for even making it this far.
For Midas, the goal has always been state.
“The goal was the same as day one of the season... State championship,” Coach Thompson said.
Big Lake is very familiar with the state tournament and wish they could’ve sent more athletes.
“There is nothing like walking out of the tunnel and hearing your name called,” Coach Prom said. “I was very proud of the four wrestlers who qualified. It proves that working hard does pay off.”
Friday first round:
Four area wrestlers earned victories Friday in the opening round of the Minnesota State High School wrestling tournament.
For Monticello, 195-pounder Jesse Midas began his quest for a state title by pinning Mason Iverson of Thief River Falls in 3:50. The 36-3 Midas will move on to wrestle Simley’s Landan Duval, a 41-6 sophomore.
Three of Big Lake’s four state tournament wrestlers picked up wins Friday in the tournament’s opening round.
At the 106 weight, the Hornets’ Nolan Reiter defeated Perham’s Aaron Lorentz by an 11-4 decision. Reiter will move on to wrestler Luke Knudsen of New London-Spicer, who defeated Max Beeler of South St. Paul.
Christian Noble, Big Lake’s entrant at the 113 weight, defeated Grant Pierce of Hutchinson in a 15-1 major decision.
Jayden Mclearan, wrestled at the 120 weight, defeating Conner Wakefield of Grand Rapids by a 1-0 decision.
Dillon Browen, Big Lake’s 145-weight wrestler, lost to Trevon Johnson of Dawson-Boyd-Lac Qui Parle by a 12-3 major decision.
“Dillon gaining the experience of the state tournament will be valuable as he heads into his junior year,” Coach Prom said.
Friday second round:
Monticello’s Midas and Big Lake’s Reiter and Noble remained undefeated in state tournament wrestling action after two sessions on Friday, Feb. 28.
The three area wrestlers continued their quest for state titles in Class AA wrestling action Saturday, Feb. 29.
Meanwhile, Big Lake’s Mclearan and Browen were on the mats in Saturday’s consolation rounds.
Midas, Monticello’s 195-pound senior, pinned Simley’s Landan Duval in 3:42 for his second fall of the day.
For Big Lake, the 106-pound Reiter earned a 7-2 decision over Luke Knudsen of New London-Spicer.
113-pound Noble pinned Blaze Nelson of Alexandria to improve his record to 40-0.
Mclearan (120) lost by a technical fall at the 4:37 mark after trailing 16-1 Totino Grace’s Joey Thompson. Later Friday, he stayed alive in tournament action with a 5-2 decision over Waseca’s Luke Osweiler.
“Jayden ending up fourth was another success because he worked hard throughout the season and got a chance at the end of the year and made the most of it,” Coach Prom said.
Browen (145) of Big Lake lost to Jacob Schmidt of Orono by a 12-4 major decision late Friday night.
Saturday first round:
Noble remained undefeated on the season, improving his record to 42-0 with a 4-3 decision over Waseca’s Mason Gelhoff in the 113-weight semifinals Saturday morning.
This win earned him a fight in the championship match Saturday night.
Two other area wrestlers lost their semifinal battles Saturday morning in St. Paul.
Reiter, wrestling at 106 pounds, lost to Tyler Wells of Princeton. Reiter suffered a technical fall at 4:41 after being down 18-3 to the 48-0 wrestler from Princeton.
Midas lost his bid for a state championship title when he lost by a 5-1 decision to Dawson Kellogg of Perham.
Both Reiter and Midas had their eyes on earning third-place medals.
Saturday finals:
Noble 40-0 won by major decision over Ty Bisek from New London-Spicer 46-5 taking first place in the state weighing in at 113 pounds.
Reiter took on Zach Tracy of Scott West 39-8 and fell.
He went on to take fifth place and finished his season with a 41-5 record.
Reiter won by decision over Luke Knudsen from New London-Spicer 48-6.
“Nolan placing 5th was a good way to end a successful season for him. He will be back next year with a goal of placing higher,” Coach Prom said.
As for Monticello’s Midas, he finished in fourth place over all.
He fell to Josh Franklin of Fridley 36-3.
Mighty Midas finished his season with a record of 37-5. The senior made Monticello proud.
“Fourth place is awesome,” Coach Thompson said. “Not too many people can say that they placed in the top four in the state of Minnesota. That being said, knowing that he pinned two wrestlers that made the finals and beat another one, I can’t help but wonder. At the end of the day if he can say he did everything he could, then I couldn’t be more proud of him.”
