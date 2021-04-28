The City of Monticello is currently accepting applications for reserve firefighters to join the Monticello Fire Department team.
Interested candidates should plan to attend an informal meeting at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 11 at the Monticello Fire Station, 103 Chelsea Road in Monticello.
A volunteer firefighter’s typical job responsibility is to protect and save the lives and property through effective rescue and firefighting work; responding to emergency and non-emergency calls for service; performing fire prevention and education activities; and performing equipment and facility maintenance, and housekeeping duties.
A Monticello volunteer firefighter is required to be 18 or older and be a resident of Monticello or the vicinity. A firefighter must have a valid Minnesota driver’s license.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.