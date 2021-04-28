Monticello Fire 4-21
Jeff Hage

The City of Monticello is currently accepting applications for reserve firefighters to join the Monticello Fire Department team.

  Interested candidates should plan to attend an informal meeting at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 11 at the Monticello Fire Station, 103 Chelsea Road in Monticello. 

A volunteer firefighter’s typical job responsibility is to protect and save the  lives and property through effective rescue and firefighting work; responding to emergency and non-emergency calls for service; performing fire prevention and education activities; and performing equipment and facility maintenance, and housekeeping duties.  

A Monticello volunteer firefighter is required to be 18 or older and be a resident of Monticello or the vicinity.  A firefighter must have a valid Minnesota driver’s license.

Recommended for you

Load comments