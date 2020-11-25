Fall sports seasons wrap up early and Winter sports are postponed due to COVID-19

High school volleyball and football have officially come to an end, and an early end at that.
Gov. Tim Walz Emergency Executive Order 20-99 of Wednesday, Nov. 18 brought the high school Fall sports season to a halt following games on Friday, November 20.
The order also paused the start of the winter sports season until at least December 19.
The order states that all Minnesota State High School League’s fine art programs and sports teams seasons came to a halt on Friday, Nov. 20 as numbers of COVID-19 cases were rising rapidly.
Gary Revenig, Monticello High School Activities Director, was just thankful to have sports at all and looks forward to all activities resuming, safely.
“We all knew that this would be a unique year, so we embraced the guidelines and appreciated the opportunity for sports to continue playing,” Revenig said. “Once we do our part to get the Covid numbers down I hope we’re back in school participating in all of our activities. I know winter sports will have strict guidelines this season to keep everyone safe when we return.”
Logan Midthun, Big Lake High School Activities Director knew everyone was working hard to make sure there was any type of sports season.
"COVID-19 affected fall sports by adding so many unknowns," Midthun said. "The schedule changes, contact tracing, and other administrative duties related to COVID-19 put added stress on the activities office but we would do it all over again to give kids the best opportunity to play. Coaches had to go into each day not knowing which kids were going to be there that day. Also, when you add on all of the safety protocols that had to be put in place, it was stressful for coaches. But our coaches embraced it and made the best of the situations that they were given."
Fall seasons were ended early abruptly.
Football was in section play and were one game away from section finals. Instead Monticello didn’t compete against their final section game on Saturday, but took on Armstrong.
Monticello football star Calvin Schmitz said he was disappointed that the season came to an early end, but said he had become accustomed to rapid changes throughout the season.
“All the changes from COVID-19 made it kind of exciting because you never knew who you were going to play the next week,” Schmitz said. “It was tough, but this season has been like no other, so we just knew we had to go out and win our last game.”
Big Lake was scheduled to play Becker in the final section game on Saturday, but instead they faced Becker on Friday just before the shut down.
Monticello and Big Lake volleyball had a few weeks left of their season, but canceled all future games due to the governor’s orders.
Winter sports were also effected.
Dance teams were already practicing and boys hockey and basketball were scheduled to start next week.
Girls basketball, girls hockey, wrestling, gymnastics, boys swimming and adapted hockey were going to begin practice soon, as well.
Now the season won’t begin until Saturday, Dec. 19 and seasons will be shorter than expected.
Schmitz also plays basketball in the winter so he was effected in both the fall and winter seasons. He wasn’t too happy with the decision to postpone winter play.
“I’m disappointed that the season is delayed,” Schmitz said. “The MSHSL may be looking out for the students and their health, but if they really cared they would find a way to let kids play.”
Caela Tighe, a Big Lake senior basketball star is saddened by the winter season delay, but respects the MSHSL’s decision.
“It breaks my heart hearing that my senior season might come to a close, but I’m trying to stay positive and I think they (the league) know what they’re doing,” Tighe said. “I think that whatever they decide is in the favor of everyone’s health and safety.”
Coaches are allowed to reach out to players via virtual connection to support, connect, and provide individual workouts during the off time.
Revenig feels for his coaching staff and knows connection is important during this time.
“Coaches want to be around their athletes, and they want to get the season started when they can safely do that,” Revenig said. “They understand why the restrictions have been put in place, but it is frustrating not knowing when they can resume activities.”
The MSHSL wrote in it’s press release that as the pandemic continues the league will search for the best ways to maintain safety for the upcoming winter and spring sports seasons so that teams will be able to continue to compete.
Minnesota’s numbers are rising rapidly.
The Minnesota Department of Health reported 72 deaths on Wednesday, Nov. 18 and 7,877 new cases.
There are more than 1,700 people in the hospital because of COVID-19, and 350 of those people are in intensive care. 3,082 people have died since March.
Overall, there were 249,906 confirmed or probable cases from when the state began testing in March. And numbers are growing across all age brackets. There were around 20,000 confirmed or probable cases for children ages 15 to 19.
In addition to high school sports, youth sports and adult recreational sports were also shut down, though collegiate and professional sports can continue with the correct precautions in place.
Reach Jessie Meyen at jessie.meyen@apgecm.com
