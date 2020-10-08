Becker’s T.J. Potter Trucking opened up its lot to Donald Trump’s son Eric Trump on Thursday, Oct. 1.
He spoke to over 400 Minnesotans from surrounding cities in support of his father’s campaign.
Tracy Bertram, Becker’s mayor, welcomed Eric Trump onto the stage.
“As mayor of this fine community, one of my favorite duties is welcoming and introducing guests,” Bertram said. “It is my privilege to introduce today’s guest, Eric Trump.”
As he took the stage the crowd cheered.
Eric Trump thanked Bertram and congratulated T.J. Potter Trucking on its nice building.
He mentioned that Donald Trump’s economy has had something to do with businesses such as T.J. Potter Trucking thriving and owners Barbra and Todd Potter agreed.
“I walked into this building and told Todd and his wife what a nice building it is, and he says, you know it’s all because of the Trump economy,” Eric Trump said.
He tackled issues such as taxes, the Minneapolis riots, China, Second Amendment rights, and keeping America a Christian state.
Eric Trump wasn’t shy about his disapproval of Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey.
“You must have the most incompetent mayor in Minneapolis,” he said. “It’s very different than her (gesturing toward Mayor Bertram); she’s incredible.”
One of the crowd favorites of the speech was when he pointed out a young girl wearing a bright pink hat with “Trump” written in capital letters and said: “Isn’t she beautiful? If she was a Democrat she would be voting and she’d be voting multiple times.”
Eric Trump’s final statement was about winning the state of Minnesota over and urging people to head to the polls to practice their rights and vote.
“We lost this state by 1% in 2016 and I can tell you we’re gonna win it this time,” he said.
Reach Jessie Meyen at jessie.meyen@apgecm.com
