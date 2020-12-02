Emma Cordell to play lacrosse at Notre Dame College: Monticello three sport athlete chooses just one to play at the next level

Emma Cordell has chosen a home for the next four years of her life and she gets to do what she loves most – play lacrosse.
Cordell will attend Notre Dame College in Cleveland, Ohio next year.
Cordell has tried almost every sport, but found that she enjoyed playing lacrosse the most.
She played tennis, basketball, and lacrosse at the varsity level in high school and always kept herself busy and focused.
“Playing three sports has definitely been a challenge for me but I loved every minute of it,” Cordell said. “Three sports have kept me on track through my whole high school career. With having practices and games and balancing school, it was tough at the beginning but I’ve balanced it all out. Sports are the one thing that has kept my school on track. If I didn’t have such a busy schedule I’m not sure that I would have the grades that I have had in high school. I’ve definitely learned how to manage my time and put school and sports ahead of everything else. I always knew that I either had to go to practice, go to a game, or go finish my homework. I’ve had to say no to sleepovers and going out with my friends because of how busy my schedule is. That is definitely a hard thing to do but I got used to it.”
She started playing lacrosse in sixth grade and something just clicked.
“The only reason I started playing the sport was because of my friend Myra Beson who is now our goalie on the high school team,” Cordell said. “I had my parents sign me up for the club team that year of 6th grade and a couple practices went by and I knew this sport was going to be the best thing that has ever happened to me.”
She knew she had love for the game, but natural athletic ability came along with it.
Her freshman year she was chosen to play on the Monticello High School varsity team. From then on she knew that she would compete and work hard to play lacrosse at the next level.
“I picked up the game of lacrosse fairly easy. Everything that involves the game of lacrosse came naturally to me. Cradling came super easy to me and so did shooting. I worked on taking the draws. That also came naturally to me but I need to keep working on placing them so they would either go to me or my teammates and that took time. It did finally come to me but that is one skill that I’ve worked on and actually still working on today. I’m also still working on shooting with my left hand.”
Cordell was also a captain on the Monticello lacrosse team and hopes to bring the attitude of a leader to her future college team.
She said she’ll bring “leadership and 110 percent hustle” to Ohio. She’ll be majoring in Nursing to pursue her dream career of being an OBGYN.
Her future head coaches will be Ben Morhac and Elizabeth Mettler. And has only met a few of her teammates to be.
“I have not met the whole team yet,” Cordell said. “When I went and visited in September I met two girls on the team and they were amazing. They told me everything about the coaches and team. Those two were super sweet and seemed like great people. I can’t wait until I meet my team. I’m not sure when I’ll meet them but I can’t wait until I do.”
She credits her parents and her high school coaches for getting her where she is now.
“My parents are who have got me to where I am today. They have never let me quit when things get hard,” Cordell said. “My mom and dad are my two biggest fans and they have never missed one of my games. I also have my three coaches to thank. They also have always seen my talent and what I can bring to the team and they never fail to tell me that.”
Cordell said she chose Notre Dame because she liked the size of the school and the atmosphere. She also has a few relatives who live in Columbus, Ohio who she looks forward to seeing more often.
She had offers from St. Paul Concordia and Augsburg, but nothing came together.
Her 2020 high school sport seasons have been a little different thanks to COVID-19, but she’s made the most of it and has so many special memories to hang onto.
One in particular is a game that didn’t have the greatest outcome, but she’s going to learn from it.
“My favorite high school sport memory is the game we played against buffalo my freshman year. It was sectional semi-finals, and the game was super close. Buffalo ended up getting four yellow cards. With that being said the rule is they have to play one player down the rest of the game. Buffalo was supposed to be down one girl, but they were full strength, ended up scoring, and we lost the game. A few weeks later the referee sent an email to our coach apologizing and saying she was wrong about the rule and that Buffalo should have been down a girl. That one rule changed the whole game. We should have moved onto the section final game and possibly to state. That Buffalo game will always be stuck with me but it taught me a lot. There is nothing you can do about the refs, you just have to keep pushing through. It made our team stronger and it was the best memory even though it was a bad game.”
She’s also found the positives out of the pandemic.
“The most positive thing I have learned during COVID-19 is to be flexible,” Cordell said. “Playing lacrosse last summer on the Loons team helped me with being more flexible. We had to change our schedule, travel with parents and miss events due to COVID-19. Staying positive and motivated helps me to keep a stick in my hands to practice even though we didn’t have a season.”
Reach Jessie Meyen at jessie.meyen@apgecm.com
