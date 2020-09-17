Eli Flicker: Blood transfusions saved my life

The year 2020 started off like any other year. I was starting my fourth semester at the University of Minnesota and already had big travel plans for the summer.
Then, on Jan. 29, I got sick.
Just the flu I thought, but then after diarrhea and bleeding around the clock for a week straight I ended up in the emergency room. Intense stomach pain and dehydration got me transferred to Mercy Hospital. I’d lost over 15 pounds, couldn’t eat, and could barely get out of bed. A colonoscopy revealed severe ulcerative colitis, an inflammatory bowel disease that causes the colon to become inflamed and, in my case, covered with bleeding sores.
Over the next several months I would experience continual diarrhea and bleeding, extreme fatigue and weight loss, and abdominal pain. After eight days I went home on a high dose of steroids.
I was hospitalized at Abbott Northwestern Hospital at the end of February and needed the first of many blood transfusions. My hemoglobin was critically low, and I required several units of blood during the four days spent there.
In March I was back in the ER. An ultrasound showed a blood clot in my right leg. To make matters worse, the clot had broken off and traveled up to my heart. This can be fatal for many patients; luckily it wasn’t for me.
I was put on a blood thinner and received several more transfusions. I was released from the hospital on March 12, my 19th birthday.
By this point, I had already dropped all my college courses for the semester. A few days later, schools began to shut down due to the coronavirus. Because I was immuno-suppressed, I only left the house for doctor’s appointments. Along with a traditional treatment protocol, I was working with two holistic doctors trying supplements and a complete diet change. I took a turn for the worse in early April, and by the end of the month I was back in the hospital and needing more blood transfusions.
At this point, the doctors were really pressuring me to have surgery to remove my colon because none of the medications were working.
At 19, I wasn’t yet emotionally ready for such a life-changing surgery, so I returned home again.
Things didn’t get much better in May. I was on an extremely restricted diet, lost even more weight, and was exhausted all the time. I had more blood transfusions and another blood clot developed in my leg.
By the beginning of June, I knew my options were running out. I couldn’t eat, couldn’t get out of bed by myself, and weighed no more than a hundred pounds. I continued having diarrhea and losing more blood. On June 7th I was admitted to North Memorial Hospital, where it was determined that surgery was my only option.
Surgery to remove my whole colon was scheduled for three weeks later on July 1. I had to spend the next 23 days in the hospital, receiving IV nutrition and getting blood transfusions every two to three days just so I could get strong enough to survive surgery. The hospitals weren’t allowing visitors because of coronavirus, but my mom received special permission to visit me for two hours every day.
Over the next month, she drove over 2,500 miles between home and the hospital to visit me. Each day my condition deteriorated, and by the time July 1 finally rolled around, I didn’t care what happened. I just wanted to feel better and get my life back.
The surgery went well, considering the condition of my body. I spent 11 more days in the hospital after surgery before finally coming home. Since then, things have gotten better. I’m able to eat most foods and I can sleep at night without getting up multiple times to use the bathroom. I’m still easily fatigued but the doctors say that for every day spent in the hospital it takes a week to recover.
Since the beginning of February, I’ve spent 56 days in the hospital. I guess it will take me over a year to feel strong and healthy again. Hopefully I’ll have two more surgeries within the next year, but right now I’m trying to focus on the fact that I’m feeling better and I’m alive.
So many people prayed with us for a miracle of healing of my colon. While that prayer wasn’t answered, we’ve come to believe that there was a miracle--during the pandemic there was always blood available for me when I needed it. Thank God for people who continue to donate blood.
The outpouring of support from friends and family has been overwhelming. People have asked what they can do to help. A few months ago, the answer was ‘Pray.’ Now there’s another answer, too. Our family has organized a blood drive with the American Red Cross at St. Henry’s Catholic Church on Oct. 9.
I’ve had around 25 blood transfusions, and blood donors have literally saved my life. Every day 36,000 units of blood are needed in the U.S. Only about 3 percent of those who are eligible to give blood do so. Giving blood is a real act of charity, a loving, selfless thing to do and you could truly be saving someone’s life.
Please consider giving blood if you can.
To sign up online for a time go to Redcrossblood.org, enter zip code 55362. I am eternally grateful to all those who have prayed for me and supported our family and for blood donors who unknowingly saved my life.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.